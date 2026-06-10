JA Solar rebrands to JA in evolution to ‘green energy partner’

Under the rebrand, JA said the company would be structured beneath its “masterbrand around four key business groups: JA SOLAR (PV), JA ESS (energy storage solutions), JA GREEN (smart energy) and JA CAPITAL (financing).

Announcing the rebrand at an event in Shanghai last week, Liu Shuo, president of JA’s Brand and Marketing Centre, said: “The global energy transition is shifting from electricity price competition to a value-driven phase deeply integrated into specific scenarios. Drawing on 21 years of solar expertise and our mission to ‘develop solar power to benefit the planet’, JA will deepen the green energy ecosystem to make green energy stable, accessible and affordable for every industry, advancing the transition together with global partners.”

From “exporting products” to “building global capabilities” and from “a Chinese brand going global” to “a truly global brand”, Liu Shuo said JA would deliver integrated green energy solutions, collaborating with partners across the industry to co-develop technologies and expand markets.

“Through reliable products, tailored system solutions, global professional services and consistent long-term value, JA will empower industries worldwide to build a more stable, greener and sustainable energy future,” he added.

As reported by PV Tech, last week’s SNEC expo in Shanghai heard executives from some of China’s leading PV manufacturers discuss how they plan to extricate their companies from the cycle of oversupply and negative profitability that has dogged the industry for the past two years. A key theme was the need to transition into broader integrated clean energy providers, embracing technologies such as energy storage and artificial intelligence alongside their core PV expertise.