Subscribe
Group Licence
News

GSI acquires 1.4GW solar and battery storage portfolios from Saturn Power

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A total of 72 solar PV projects and six battery storage projects are included in this acquisition. Image: Libra Group.

Libra Group’s renewable energy subsidiary Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) has acquired 1.4GW of solar and battery development portfolios from renewable energy company Saturn Power.

The acquisition included 72 solar projects – of which 90% from community solar projects – and six battery storage projects. GSI planned to direct US$200 million of capital investment to bolster its North American operations, including building the acquired pipeline in the coming years.

After the acquisition, GSI’s footprint will expand to 12 states in the US, including New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, as well as Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada.

“With this acquisition, the integration of both management teams will increase our capabilities in developing efficient, effective, and essential renewable energy projects nationwide. This also represents the next step in our goal to grow our pipeline to the 5GW mark of clean power by 2029,” said Mazen Turk, GSI’s CEO.

Manos Kouligkas, CEO of Libra Group, added: “This acquisition is significant, not just for its scale, but for the signal it sends that renewable energy projects continue to be sound financial investments with strong returns and multiple economic, social, and environmental benefits.”

PV ModuleTech USA

6 June 2023
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists. The inaugural conference sold out last year, so do add this one to your diary for 2023!
acquisition, battery storage, greenwood sustainable infrastructure, gsi, portfolio acquisition, saturn power, us solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023