RWE commissions 92MW Spanish solar PV plant in Andalusia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Big interview: PVcase’s David Trainavicius on tackling the solar sector’s “data risk”

Features, Interviews

Azerbaijan launches first solar auction, seeks investors for 100MW solar project

Nextracker announces NX Horizon trackers produced with 35% smaller carbon footprint

Huasun develops zero busbar heterojunction modules

US reforms grid permitting, invests US$331 million in Western transmission line

Enerside sells Italy agriPV and BESS project to Chint Solar

DNV: China to more than quintuple renewable energy installations by 2050, with solar capacity to reach 5.5TW

Sunpower to cut 1,000 jobs, admits misstatements in financial results for 2022

India installs record 6.2GW of solar PV in March 2024

RWE commissioned the Gazules solar park in Andalusia, Spain
The commissioning of the Gazules solar park in Spain brings RWE’s global operational solar capacity to 4.2GW. Image: RWE.

German utility RWE has commissioned a 92MW solar PV park in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

Consisting of two solar projects of 46MW capacity each, both plants used bifacial modules with a combined 240,000 installed between the two parks. This is the company’s largest solar PV project commissioned in Spain.

The Gazules project increases the company’s operational solar capacity in the Iberian Peninsula – Spain and Portugal – to 300MW, while its global solar operational portfolio sits at more than 4.2GW.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of onshore wind and solar Europe & Australia at RWE Renewables, said: “In less than two years, we have installed more than 550,000 solar modules on the Iberian Peninsula and have increased our solar capacity sixfold to approximately 300 megawatts.

Within Europe, the German utility recently made progress in Greece, by partnering with Greek renewables developer PPC to build a 450MWp solar PV project. This project would increase both companies’ portfolio in the country to 940MWp.

Last year, the company updated its renewables investment plan with a target to invest €55 billion (US$59 billion) in order to expand its renewables portfolio by 65GW between 2024 and 2030.

andalusia, bifacial modules, commissioned projects, commissioning, rwe, spain

