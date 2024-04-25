RWE commissions 92MW Spanish solar PV plant in Andalusia

German utility RWE has commissioned a 92MW solar PV park in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.
Consisting of two solar projects of 46MW capacity each, both plants used bifacial modules with a combined 240,000 installed between the two parks. This is the company’s largest solar PV project commissioned in Spain.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The Gazules project increases the company’s operational solar capacity in the Iberian Peninsula – Spain and Portugal – to 300MW, while its global solar operational portfolio sits at more than 4.2GW.
Katja Wünschel, CEO of onshore wind and solar Europe & Australia at RWE Renewables, said: “In less than two years, we have installed more than 550,000 solar modules on the Iberian Peninsula and have increased our solar capacity sixfold to approximately 300 megawatts.
Within Europe, the German utility recently made progress in Greece, by partnering with Greek renewables developer PPC to build a 450MWp solar PV project. This project would increase both companies’ portfolio in the country to 940MWp.
Last year, the company updated its renewables investment plan with a target to invest €55 billion (US$59 billion) in order to expand its renewables portfolio by 65GW between 2024 and 2030.