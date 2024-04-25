RWE commissions 92MW Spanish solar PV plant in Andalusia

The Gazules project increases the company’s operational solar capacity in the Iberian Peninsula – Spain and Portugal – to 300MW, while its global solar operational portfolio sits at more than 4.2GW.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of onshore wind and solar Europe & Australia at RWE Renewables, said: “In less than two years, we have installed more than 550,000 solar modules on the Iberian Peninsula and have increased our solar capacity sixfold to approximately 300 megawatts.

Within Europe, the German utility recently made progress in Greece, by partnering with Greek renewables developer PPC to build a 450MWp solar PV project. This project would increase both companies’ portfolio in the country to 940MWp.

Last year, the company updated its renewables investment plan with a target to invest €55 billion (US$59 billion) in order to expand its renewables portfolio by 65GW between 2024 and 2030.