Enerside sells Italy agriPV and BESS project to Chint Solar

By Cameron Murray
Enerside Energy.
Enerside said the project will reach ready-to-build status next year. Image: Enerside Energy

Developer Enerside Energy has sold a project combining agrivoltaics (agriPV) and a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Italy to Chint Solar.

The project consists of a 360MWp agriPV solar farm and the 40MW/82.5MWh BESS ‘Palmadula’ facility, which Enerside has sold to Chint Solar, a developer and independent power producer (IPP).

The project is in Sardinia and is one of the largest single projects in Italy, Enerside said, with ready-to-build (RTB) status expected to be achieved in 2025. It spans 900 hectares and includes areas for crops and sheep grazing.

German consulting firm Capcora was sell-side advisor to Enerside for the deal, the value of which has not been disclosed.

Enerside entered into a joint venture (JV) with investment vehicle Alternative Green Energy Italy Holco 2 (AGE) in March last year for 2.6GW of solar PV projects in Italy.

Italy’s renewable energy development pipeline has grown substantially in the last few years, with revised national clean energy targets, and the grid-scale energy storage pipeline has followed closely behind as a consequence.

Read the full version of this piece on our sister site, Energy-storage.news.

