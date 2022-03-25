Solar Media
News

Kosovo planning solar project with funding support from Germany

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Kosovo planning solar project with funding support from Germany

News

Aquila acquires 100MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain

News

Voltalia revenue up 71% as development, construction unit drives growth

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy’s grid , expanding cross-border connections

News

Into overdrive: why Brazil’s sector is about to take off

Featured Articles, Features

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

News

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

News

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

News

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid ‘great demand’ for solar in Europe

News
The Solar4Kosovo project is expected to cost around €64 million. Image: Sonnedix.

Kosovo is planning to build a 70MW solar plant, with funding provided by Germany and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Called Solar4Kosovo, the project will cost €64 million (US$70 million), according to the office of Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti, who met this week with representatives of German development bank KfW and Germany’s ambassador to Kosovo, Jörn Rohde.

In a Twitter post, Rohde said the investment will provide innovative solar district heating and photovoltaics to support security of supply for Kosovo.

No details about the project’s timeline or location were revealed.

As of October, Kosovo had 10MW of deployed solar capacity under the country’s feed-in tariff scheme, while a growing number of businesses are installing rooftop PV in the country, according to the US International Trade Administration.

EBRD, which recently launched a new country strategy for Kosovo, last year provided a loan for a 13MW floating solar project that will be installed at a hydropower facility in neighbouring Albania.

At the time of that announcement, EBRD said the floating PV plant has the potential to be replicated in the broader Western Balkans region.

balkans, european bank for reconstruction and development, kfw, kosovo

