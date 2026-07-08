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Leeward Renewable Energy advances 725MW Oklahoma solar portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Power Plants
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Leeward Renewable Energy says its Oklahoma portfolio will total 725MW once the 200MW Twelvemile Solar III project reaches completion. Image: LRE via Business Wire.

US renewable energy developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has brought 525MW of solar capacity online in Oklahoma, with a further 200MW under construction.

The company said its Oklahoma portfolio will total 725MW once the 200MW Twelvemile Solar III project reaches completion.

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Recently commissioned projects include the 125MW Huckleberry Solar plant and the combined 153MW Twelvemile Solar I & II projects. Meanwhile, the 102MW Mayes Solar project and 145MW Salt Branch Solar I & II remain under construction and are expected to enter commercial operation in the coming months.

Google has signed power purchase agreements for electricity generated by Salt Branch Solar I & II, Huckleberry Solar, Mayes Solar and Twelvemile Solar I & II, with the projects supplying renewable power to support the company’s operations in Oklahoma amid growing electricity demand from data centres.

Jason Allen, CEO at LRE, said: “This portfolio represents a major investment in Oklahoma’s energy future and demonstrates the scale of infrastructure required to support rising electricity demand and long-term economic growth. These projects reflect years of collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering the reliable, cost-effective, domestically produced energy needed to support businesses, communities, and the digital infrastructure that is driving America’s economic growth.”

Electricity from Mayes Solar and Salt Branch Solar 1 will be delivered under firm transmission service through the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), while Salt Branch Solar II and Huckleberry Solar will interconnect through American Electric Power (AEP). Twelvemile Solar I & II will deliver power through Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E).

LRE said the portfolio represents around US$1.5 billion in investment and has supported more than 2,000 construction jobs. The company projects the developments will generate approximately US$148.8 million in state and local tax revenue over their operational lifetimes.

The developer added that the projects incorporate pollinator-friendly vegetation across more than 7,700 acres, while Twelvemile Solar I & II also use sheep grazing for vegetation management.

The Oklahoma portfolio was originally developed by Red River Renewable Energy, a joint venture between SunChase Power and Eolian. LRE acquired the two project portfolios in separate transactions in 2024.

LRE owns and operates more than 4GW of renewable energy assets across the US, including a growing portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects. The firm acquired the 350MW Harvey solar project in Licking County, Ohio, in March 2026. The company said at the time that it expected to begin construction in the third quarter of 2026, with commercial operations targeted for late 2028.

Meanwhile, LRE brought its 177MW Ridgely solar project in Tennessee online last year. The project, the company’s first operational solar asset in the state, supplies electricity to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) under a long-term power purchase agreement.

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