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Lego Group begins construction of 116MW solar park in Denmark

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

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The Lego Group expects commercial operations to begin in late 2027. Image: Lego Group.

Danish toymaker, the Lego Group has started construction of a 116MW solar park in Billund, Denmark, which is expected to become the company’s “largest solar project to date.”

The solar park will have a grid connection capacity of 80MW and the Lego Group expects to begin commercial operations in late 2027.

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The project will cover 100 hectares, with 65 hectares allocated to solar panels. The remaining 35 hectares will be used for natural habitats, wetlands and open landscapes.

“The Billund solar park is an important milestone towards our ambition to expand our renewable energy capacity globally and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, it has been thoughtfully designed to support local biodiversity and provide a welcoming space for the community to enjoy,” said Annette Stube, chief sustainability officer at the Lego Group.

According to the company, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to match 100% of its total electricity consumption in Billund.

The development forms part of the Lego Group’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. The company said it is expanding renewable energy capacity through a combination of on-site generation, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and renewable energy certificates.

The Billund solar park is expected to increase the company’s installed renewable energy capacity by 204% compared with 2025 levels. 

Public access will be provided to surrounding nature areas through a network of paths and boardwalks. An existing transformer tower at the site will also be restored and converted into a small museum space.

Outside Denmark, the Lego Group has expanded on-site solar capacity across its manufacturing network. This includes Kladno in the Czech Republic and Nyíregyháza in Hungary, where capacity now exceeds 17MWp.

The company is also installing a 28MWp system at its Chesterfield, Virginia site, while its Vietnam factory produces rooftop solar arrays. In Jiaxing, China, Lego installed 20,000 rooftop panels generating around 6GWh of electricity annually.

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denmark, europe, Lego Group, pv power plants, solar pv

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