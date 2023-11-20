Macquarie launches Australia-based onshore renewables business with 4GW pipeline

Investment bank Macquarie Asset Management has launched a new onshore renewable energy business division Aula Energy, developing renewables including solar in Australia and New Zealand.
Headquartered in Australia, Aula Energy’s portfolio will have a combined capacity of 4GW of planned projects comprising utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage that support energy transition by helping increase renewable energy capacity in the grid.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The portfolio will span every state in Australia, and each asset will have grid connection potential, according to the company. Aula Energy said details of projects in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania will be announced shortly.
“Key to Aula Energy’s approach will be the long-term sustainable development of these assets. We believe it’s through partnerships that we can have the most impact,” said Chad Hymas, CEO of Aula Energy.
The company added that Aula Energy’s business model will span the full “develop, build, own, operate” project lifecycle. It will continue sourcing new projects as customer requirements, technologies, markets, and policies evolve.
Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm Green Investment Group launched Cero Generation in 2021. Its portfolio includes projects from multiple European countries, including Spain, France, Italy and Greece, to name a few.