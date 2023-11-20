Macquarie launches Australia-based onshore renewables business with 4GW pipeline

The portfolio will span every state in Australia, and each asset will have grid connection potential, according to the company. Aula Energy said details of projects in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania will be announced shortly.

“Key to Aula Energy’s approach will be the long-term sustainable development of these assets. We believe it’s through partnerships that we can have the most impact,” said Chad Hymas, CEO of Aula Energy.

The company added that Aula Energy’s business model will span the full “develop, build, own, operate” project lifecycle. It will continue sourcing new projects as customer requirements, technologies, markets, and policies evolve.

Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm Green Investment Group launched Cero Generation in 2021. Its portfolio includes projects from multiple European countries, including Spain, France, Italy and Greece, to name a few.