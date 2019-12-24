Happy holidays from the PV Tech editorial team
Image: Harvard University.
The PV Tech editorial team will now be taking a short break over the holiday season.
Normal service will resume on 2 January 2020.
We’d like to take this time to thank you all for your time spent reading and engaging with the sites, newsletters, magazines and other editorial products this year.
Happy holidays and a very prosperous new year.
The PV Tech editorial team.
Also read...
-
Happy holidays from the PV Tech editorial team
-
PODCAST: The evolution of energy storage, decarbonisation’s direction of travel
-
ACWA Power progresses Ethiopia solar bid with ‘first of a kind’ 250MW solar PPA
-
UK suppliers line up tariffs as Smart Export Guarantee date looms
-
Statkraft adds to Solaria PPA run with 252MW, 10-year deal
Comments