News

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

By George Heynes
January 11, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

News

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

Features, Long Reads

US withdrawal from UN climate bodies will have limited impact on solar PV

News

Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

News

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

News

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

News

Energy storage alleviated solar PV, wind curtailment increase in Chile in 2025

News

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

News
Gamuda Australia will manage end-to-end project execution. Image: Gamuda.

Yanara has selected Gamuda Australia as the project delivery partner for the early contractor involvement (ECI) phase of the Mortlake Energy Hub in Victoria.

The appointment covers the ECI component of the 450MW solar PV power plant and 600MW/2,400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) development in southwest Victoria.

Under the partnership agreement, Gamuda Australia will manage end-to-end project execution, including design development, regulatory approvals, procurement activities and oversight of critical construction work packages.

Yanara received a connection agreement to the National Electricity Market (NEM) from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) back in 2024.

The Mortlake Energy Hub will be developed across a 1,060-hectare site, with a direct connection to the existing Mortlake Terminal Station, thereby avoiding the need for new overhead transmission lines.

Yanara, formerly known as BrightNight Asia Pacific, developed the project as part of Victoria’s renewable energy transition strategy. The company’s selection of Gamuda follows competitive evaluation processes for the ECI phase delivery partner role.

The inclusion of a 4-hour duration BESS will enable the project to provide grid stabilisation services and energy arbitrage capabilities.

Yanara CEO, Jerome Ortiz, said: “Yanara’s appointment of Gamuda marks a major step forward in bringing one of Victoria’s most innovative renewable energy projects to life.”

You can read the full story on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 17-18 March 2026. To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website.

australia, bess, energy storage, Gamuda, nem, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, victoria, Yanara

