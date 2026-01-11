Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Under the partnership agreement, Gamuda Australia will manage end-to-end project execution, including design development, regulatory approvals, procurement activities and oversight of critical construction work packages.

Yanara received a connection agreement to the National Electricity Market (NEM) from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) back in 2024.

The Mortlake Energy Hub will be developed across a 1,060-hectare site, with a direct connection to the existing Mortlake Terminal Station, thereby avoiding the need for new overhead transmission lines.

Yanara, formerly known as BrightNight Asia Pacific, developed the project as part of Victoria’s renewable energy transition strategy. The company’s selection of Gamuda follows competitive evaluation processes for the ECI phase delivery partner role.

The inclusion of a 4-hour duration BESS will enable the project to provide grid stabilisation services and energy arbitrage capabilities.

Yanara CEO, Jerome Ortiz, said: “Yanara’s appointment of Gamuda marks a major step forward in bringing one of Victoria’s most innovative renewable energy projects to life.”

