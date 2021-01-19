Home solar-storage systems to provide capacity, grid services in Hawaii
Large-scale solar project on Oahu, Hawaii. For the contract with Swell Energy, utility Hawaiian Electric has gone down a different, more distributed route to meeting its energy needs. Image: Hawaiian Electric Companies.
US utility Hawaiian Electric will turn to thousands of home solar-plus-storage systems for capacity and grid services under a new contract with a virtual power plant provider.
California-based Swell Energy has been contracted by the utility to execute the project, which will see more than 25MW of distributed solar generation paired with around 80MW of domestic battery storage systems to create a “comprehensive” virtual power plant network for three of Hawaii’s islands.
The contract, valued at around US$25 million, has been rubber stamped by state regulator the Hawaiian Public Utilities Commission.
Systems installed by Swell will provide capacity to local networks when required while also providing grid services on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Hawaii.
For more on this story, visit our sister publication Energy-Storage.news.
