Lightsource bp adds to Array Technologies tracker partnership with new 1.4GW deal

Lightsource bp is to use Array Technologies' trackers in projects in Spain, Australia and the US. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has once again turned to Array Technologies for its solar tracker procurement, purchasing 1.4GW worth of the supplier’s DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis trackers.

Lightsource bp said it expects the agreement to cater for projects across the globe, including the US, Australia and Spain.

It adds to a previous deal signed between the two companies in December last year, which saw Lightsource bp pay more than US$100 million for 1.5GW of trackers to be used in projects in the US.

Array Technologies also teased within its Q3 results disclosure – its first results since its successful IPO – that it had a number of large contracts set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Nick Boyle, group CEO at Lightsource bp, said executing on global procurement deals such as this one enabled the company to leverage efficiencies of its scale, with a development pipeline that now stands at around 16GW.

“This approach further optimises our projects and translates into competitively priced electricity for our customers,” Boyle said.