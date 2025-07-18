Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Average distributed solar module price hits US$0.27/W in the US at the end of June

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Average distributed solar module price hits US$0.27/W in the US at the end of June

News

Europe signed 4.2GW solar PV PPAs in H1 2025

News

Decoding buyer decisions through GW-scale module orders: Chinese PV giants vie in a new arena

News, Features, Long Reads

Standardisation and agility: building a workforce for Europe’s evolving PV industry

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan to add 4GW of renewable energy capacity by 2035

News

US solar and wind face new barriers from tighter federal permitting rules

News

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

Germany awards 255MW solar PV in undersubscribed rooftop solar auction

News

California AB 942 removes controversial residential PV policy

News

SolarPower Europe calls for policy clarity and private investment to realise Europe’s rooftop solar potential

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Graph showing average module prices in the US.
Average module prices in the US distributed sector hit a high of US$0.28/W in May. Image: Anza.

The average price of solar panels used in distributed generation projects in the US increased from US$0.25/W at the start of the year to a high of US$0.28/W in May, before settling at US$0.27/W at the end of the first half of the year.

These are figures from Anza, which this week published a report into module price trends in the US distributed solar sector. The report notes that while June figures are still 3.6% lower than the high reported in May, this is still 12% higher than the prices reported in February 2024, which Anza suggested could be related to ongoing imposition of antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs on solar products from a number of markets.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

For instance, cells from the four countries now covered by AD/CVD tariffs – Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, upon which tariffs as high as 3,521.14% – cost close to US$0.3/W in May, before falling to US$0.26/W in June. This week, new petitions were filed against imports from Indonesia and Laos, with US companies alleging that Chinese-headquartered manufacturers had shifted their dumping operations from the first four countries to the latter two, and the Anza report notes that the price of cells imported from Indonesia and Laos has increased by 7.7% since February.

However, cells from these countries remain the least expensive of the countries of origin profiled by Anza, giving credence to the petitioner’s complaints that these products are unfairly cheap, especially compared to those made in the US. Each month since June 2024, Anza’s data shows that cells made in the US can cost almost double that of cells made elsewhere in the world, reaching a peak of US$0.5/W either side of Christmas 2024.

HJT remains the most expensive technology

The Anza report also highlights that heterojunction technology (HJT) modules remain the most expensive in the distributed sector, with an average price of US$0.38/W.

While Anza notes that this figure is just represented by three modules on its platform – two based in the US and one in China – this figure is still notably higher than the prices of mono-crystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), which sat at a peak of US$0.28/W in May.

In the month since, the average price of mono-PERC fell to US$0.26/W, the lowest among the technologies, while the average price of TOPCon fell to US$0.27/W. Both of these figures, however, are notably higher than earlier this year, with mono-PERC and TOPCon 8.3% and 8%, respectively, more expensive than in February.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, americas, anza, cells, finance, imports, modules, prices, us

Read Next

Silicon Ranch's Houston solar project in Georgia.

Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan to add 4GW of renewable energy capacity by 2035

July 18, 2025
Georgia Power’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will see the utility aim to install 4GW of new renewable power capacity by 2035.
science-in-hd-ZNS6rizp9RU-unsplash_1

US solar and wind face new barriers from tighter federal permitting rules

July 18, 2025
Decisions and actions related to the US Department of Interior (DoI) will ‘undergo elevated review’ of solar PV and wind facilities.
The Department of Commerce building in Washington D.C.

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

July 17, 2025
Indian solar manufacturers are among the targets of a new petition filed by US producers alleging illegal trade practices by overseas firms.
Image: Unsplash

California AB 942 removes controversial residential PV policy

July 17, 2025
The California Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee has amended Assembly Bill 942 (AB 942) and removed a net metering amendment that would have affected residential solar owners’ rates when acquiring a home or property.
Total corporate funding stood at US$10.8 billion in the first half of 2025. Image: Mercom Capital

Corporate solar sector financing falls 39% due to ‘disruptions’ in 2025

July 17, 2025
Corporate funding in the solar sector fell by 39% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period last year.
Burns & McDonnell providing EPC work at Geronimo Power's Portage solar project.

Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

July 16, 2025
US IPP Geronimo Power has started construction at its 250MW Portage Solar project in its home state of Wisconsin.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

News

OX2 submits ‘Sunshine State’ solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Poland awards 1.6GW solar PV in latest tender

News

California AB 942 removes controversial residential PV policy

News

Corporate solar sector financing falls 39% due to ‘disruptions’ in 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.