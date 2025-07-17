Germany awards 255MW solar PV in undersubscribed rooftop solar auction

This is a contrast to many recent solar PV auctions held in Germany, which have often been oversubscribed. The last two rooftop solar and noise barrier auctions had received 369MW in March 2025 and 434MW in December 2024, respectively.

“Nearly all the volume up for auction was awarded despite a lower combined bid volume,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur. “The awards were again spread evenly throughout the country. An even spread of new renewable capacity across Germany is to be welcomed.”

The average volume-weighted winning bid price was €0.0922/kWh (US$0.107/kWh), which is on par with the previous rooftop auction average price.

According to the Bundesnetzagentur, the projects awarded very spread evenly across the country. The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in north-west Germany, was awarded the most volume with 51MW, followed by Brandenburg, in north-east Germany, with 47MW and Lower Saxony in northern Germany with 33MW.

Bids could be made in this auction for projects with a capacity between 1MW and 20MW. The majority of successful bids – 79 bids of the 118 that were ultimately successful – were for projects with a capacity of less than 2MW. The largest awarded PV project had a volume of 20MW.

The next auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers will close for bids on 1 October 2025. In total, Germany is seeking 1.1GW of capacity in the rooftop and noise barrier auction this year, with nearly 600MW already awarded across the two previous auctions held this year.