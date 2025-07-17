Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Germany awards 255MW solar PV in undersubscribed rooftop solar auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

Germany awards 255MW solar PV in undersubscribed rooftop solar auction

News

California AB 942 removes controversial residential PV policy

News

SolarPower Europe calls for policy clarity and private investment to realise Europe’s rooftop solar potential

News

Corporate solar sector financing falls 39% due to ‘disruptions’ in 2025

News

OX2 submits ‘Sunshine State’ solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Pilecom begins work on 106MW solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia

News

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

News

UL Solutions grants ABB industry’s first certification for 2,000V switch-disconnector

News

Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar panels in Germany.
A combined volume of 274MW was submitted for a total of 283MW sought by the Bundesnetzagentur. Image: Mainova AG and BSW.

Germany’s latest rooftop solar PV and noise barrier auction ended up undersubscribed and awarded only 255MW.

The auction from the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) received a total of 127 bids for a combined volume of 274MW, despite seeking 283MW of solar PV for this auction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is a contrast to many recent solar PV auctions held in Germany, which have often been oversubscribed. The last two rooftop solar and noise barrier auctions had received 369MW in March 2025 and 434MW in December 2024, respectively.

“Nearly all the volume up for auction was awarded despite a lower combined bid volume,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur. “The awards were again spread evenly throughout the country. An even spread of new renewable capacity across Germany is to be welcomed.”

The average volume-weighted winning bid price was €0.0922/kWh (US$0.107/kWh), which is on par with the previous rooftop auction average price.

According to the Bundesnetzagentur, the projects awarded very spread evenly across the country. The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in north-west Germany, was awarded the most volume with 51MW, followed by Brandenburg, in north-east Germany, with 47MW and Lower Saxony in northern Germany with 33MW.

Bids could be made in this auction for projects with a capacity between 1MW and 20MW. The majority of successful bids – 79 bids of the 118 that were ultimately successful – were for projects with a capacity of less than 2MW. The largest awarded PV project had a volume of 20MW.

The next auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers will close for bids on 1 October 2025. In total, Germany is seeking 1.1GW of capacity in the rooftop and noise barrier auction this year, with nearly 600MW already awarded across the two previous auctions held this year.

auction and tender, Bundesnetzagentur, German Federal Network Agency, germany, RERevenues, rooftop solar, undersubscription

Read Next

An FPV project in Germany.

Greater policy clarity needed to realise ‘significant’ floating PV potential in Germany

July 15, 2025
Greater policy clarity will be needed if Germany is realise its FPV potential, according to a report from Fraunhofer ISE.
The Rutki Solar farm in Poland is OX2's first operational project as an IPP.

Poland awards 1.6GW solar PV in latest tender

July 15, 2025
Poland has awarded 1.6GW of solar PV in this year’s renewable energy auction, according to the country’s Energy Regulatory Office.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

Solar PV becomes EU’s largest monthly power source for first time in June 2025

July 14, 2025
For the first time ever, solar PV was the biggest source of electricity in June 2025, according to data from energy think tank Ember.
Trina Solar ISBU's Orani project in Italy.

Italy receives 17.5GW solar PV bids in latest renewables auction

July 11, 2025
Solar firms submitted over 1,300 expressions of interest to the latest Italian government renewable energy tender, for a combined 17.5GW of proposed generation capacity.
An agriPV project in Germany.

Fraunhofer ISE: Germany could add at least 500GW of agrivoltaics capacity

July 8, 2025
Germany could install 500GW of new solar agrivoltaics (agriPV) capacity on its most 'suitable' land, according to Fraunhofer ISE.
GMB's facility in Germany.

German solar glass manufacturer GMB enters insolvency

July 8, 2025
German solar glass manufacturer Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg (GMB) has filed for insolvency after posting monthly losses of €900,000 this year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US utility-scale solar PV LCOE tightens to US$38-78/MWh in 2025 – Lazard

News

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

News

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

News

US Department of Commerce launches Section 232 probe on polysilicon imports

News

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

News

Australia: Four new Capacity Investment Scheme tenders announced for 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.