LPKF Laser wins US$12m tool order from first CIGS thin film customer
Revenue recognition from some of these orders is expected in second quarter of 2021 and through into 2022. Image: LPKF Laser
LPKF Laser & Electronics has secured its first laser solar scribing system order from a CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide) thin film customer worth around US$12.2 million.
LPKF Laser has been a longstanding supplier of laser scribing tools to leading CdTe (cadmium telluride) thin film manufacturer, First Solar and the only thin film manufacturer in the ‘Solar Module Super League” (SMSL).
Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of LPKF Laser & Electronics said, "I am happy that the continuing development of our laser technology into a differentiated solution for customers who intend to manufacture thin-film solar modules with CIGS technology is now paying off. Our CIGS solution will increase the competitiveness of CIGS thin-film solar modules, and that of our customers."
The equipment supplier had a total order backlog of approximately US$27.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, after receiving an order worth around US$22 million from an existing thin film customer.
The new order increases LPKF Laser’s order backlog to US$34.3 million.
Revenue recognition from some of these orders is expected in the second quarter of 2021 and through into 2022.
PV Tech recently highlighted plans announced by First Solar to expand manufacturing capacity of its large-area Series 6 modules.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 09 - Mar 11, 2021
ONLINE
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run online with streamed content and online networking.
Also read...
-
First Solar adding Series 6 module capacity in the US, while planning wider international footprint
-
First Solar secures 869MW Series 6 module supply deal for Texan projects
-
COVID-19: Manz to restart manufacturing operations in Germany
-
First Solar’s factories roll on in US, Asia as COVID-19 lockdowns multiply
-
First Solar equipment supplier LPKF Laser maintaining production despite COVID-19 crisis
Comments