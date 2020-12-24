ROUND-UP: Yingli and JA Solar secure module supply deals, Keppel buys stake in 500MW project

A solar plant featuring Yingli’s PANDA bifacial modules. Image: Yingli Energy (China).

Yingli supplies 117MW of bifacial modules to park in Oman

23 December 2020: Yingli Energy (China) has supplied 117MW of its N-type PANDA bifacial modules to the largest solar project in Oman.

The 575MW Ibri II plant is being developed by Saudi firm ACWA Power, with POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering contracted as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider. When complete, the plant will be among the largest in the Middle East to feature bifacial modules.

The electricity generated by the project will be purchased by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, which awarded project development rights in 2019. Financial closure for the facility was secured earlier this year, with a syndicate of six international and local lenders providing US$275 million in senior debt.

Singapore’s Keppel acquires stake in 500MW Queensland project

22 December 2020: A subsidiary of Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation has penned an agreement to develop a solar farm in Australia that will have a capacity of at least 500MW.

Undertaking its first PV project, Keppel Renewable Energy has acquired a 45% stake in Harlin Solar, a special purpose entity that was established earlier this year to develop and operate the Harlin Solar Farm in Queensland. Upon reaching certain milestones, Keppel has an option to purchase all the remaining stakes in the entity.

With construction slated to begin in 2022, the project will feature bifacial panels as well as single-axis trackers. Keppel Renewable Energy will take the lead role in the development of the farm, including grid connection studies, assessing site and technology requirements, sourcing for off-takers as well as EPC management.

Mytilineos buys solar parks in Australia and Spain

23 December 2020: Greek industrial group Mytilineos announced this week its renewables and storage development business has acquired 160MW of PV projects in Australia and Spain.

The company has bought the 110MW Moura solar project in Queensland from developer ESCO Pacific, taking its Australian PV portfolio up to 400MW of capacity. A power purchase agreement for the facility is already in place with CS Energy, a Queensland government-owned company.

In a separate transaction, Mytilineos has bought a 50MW plant in Andalucía, Spain, from German developer Viridi RE. Construction of the Jaen Solar Farm is set to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

JA Solar supplies modules for 100MW plant in Hungary

24 December 2020: JA Solar has provided 54MW of modules for what it says is Hungary’s “largest PV power plant”, the 100MW Kaposvar project.

The facility in the southwest of the country, which also features Sungrow’s inverter solutions, is being constructed by China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, a subsidiary of China General Technology.

At the groundbreaking of the project last year, Hungary’s innovation and technology minister László Palkovics said the plant will contribute to a well-balanced and sustainable energy mix and guarantee the country’s energy security. The park is expected to be connected to the grid in February 2021.

UK investment firm strikes deal for US C&I solar and storage projects

24 December 2020: UK-based investment company SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) has agreed to acquire a series of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and energy storage projects in the US from funds managed by Blackstone.

The US$150 million transaction sees SEEIT purchase four portfolios totalling over 175MW, as well as a 50% stake in the platform that has created them, Onyx Renewable Partners. Blackstone will retain a 50% interest in Onyx.

The four portfolios comprise more than 200 solar PV projects, located in 18 US states. Clients include municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, military housing providers, utilities and corporations.

Around 27% of the purchased portfolio is operational or near operational, with the remainder expected to be completed over the next 12 to 18 months.