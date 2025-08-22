Subscribe To Premium
R.Power to sell 440MW ready-to-build PV portfolio in Poland

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

An R.Power solar project.
R.Power has more than 1GW of capacity currently in operation. Image: R.Power.

Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power plans to sell a 440MW ready-to-build PV portfolio in its home country.

The portfolio consists of four PV projects, each at what the company called an “advanced stage of development”. The projects can be teamed with battery energy storage systems (BESS) and some projects have secured land permits for onshore wind installations, enabling the construction of hybrid power plants.

“Poland remains one of the most attractive renewable energy markets in Europe, with stable fundamentals and growing investor appetite,” said R.Power CEO Przemysław Pięta. “This portfolio offers a rare opportunity to acquire large-scale, high-voltage-connected projects ready for preconstruction, with potentially integrated BESS and wind under a supportive regulatory framework.”

While the Polish government has sought to grow the country’s solar sector in recent years – it awarded 1.6GW of PV capacity in this year’s renewable energy auction – the June run-off election of independent presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki has raised questions about the government’s long-term support for renewable power projects.

Earlier this month, Andrés Acosta, director of innovation in Europe at LevelTen Energy, told PV Tech Premium that the election of a candidate from outside the ruling party that had been supportive of renewable power programmes has prompted uncertainty in Polish renewables. He said that the new government “might, or might not, have a less favourable position towards the development of renewables – we don’t know yet.”

Indeed, this uncertainty may have contributed to a flurry of project sales in the Polish renewables sector in the last few months, with European Energy divesting from an 83.5MW wind portfolio, and R.Power itself selling a stake in a separate 91.6MW Polish PV portfolio.

europe, hybrid projects, poland, projects, r.power, solar-plus-storage, wind

