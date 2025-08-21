NTPC Green commissions 212.5MW of 1.2GW Khavda PV plant in Gujarat

The park is split into two zones, with Adani Green Energy, Sarjan Realities, NTPC, Gujarat Industries Power Company and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation developing the hybrid solar-wind zone, while SECI oversees competitive bidding for the wind zone.

Alongside the Khavda-I project, NTPC has now commissioned 52.8MW of wind capacity at the park, along with 37.5MW of capacity at a 100MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project. Both projects are operated by Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, which is wholly owned by ONGC NTPC Green Energy, the joint venture between ONGC and NTPC.

The latest commissioning takes NTPC’s total installed capacity to 83.24GW.

The first phase of the 41.5GW park, comprising 142.2MW of solar capacity, was commissioned in June 2025. This was followed by a second phase of 32.8MW, part of a 300MW capacity under the 450MW hybrid tranche-V scheme.

The third phase, with a capacity of 64.7MW developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) schemes phase II and III, also came online around the same period. In July 2025, NTPC added a further 97.5MW of capacity across two projects in Khavda.

In September 2024, renewable energy giant Adani Green Energy signed a 5GW, 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra’s MSEDCL. The power will come from the 30GW Khavda solar park, with projects set to be developed over the next three years and linked to the Interstate Transmission System.

Recently, Indian solar module maker Vikram Solar signed a 326.6MW supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation. This raised Vikram’s total contribution to the Khavda park above 700MW, following its 393.9MW tunnel oxide passivated (TOPCon) module supply in June 2024.