NTPC Green commissions 212.5MW of 1.2GW Khavda PV plant in Gujarat

By Shreeyashi Ojha
CTO interview with JA Solar

Canadian Solar’s Q2 module sales increase, battery revenues grow

33GW utility-scale solar installations forecast in 2025 – US EIA

Qair secures finance for 5.8MW floating solar project in Seychelles

Chemsain, Blueleaf Energy partner to deliver 3GW of solar and energy storage in Malaysia

T1 Energy secures sale of entirety of 2025 module production with new 437MW deal

USDA bars agriPV projects from federal loan programmes

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

The latest commissioning brings NTPC’s total installed capacity to 83.24GW. Image: NTPC Green.

Indian state-owned power producer National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), through its renewable energy arm NTPC Green Energy, has commissioned 212.5MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-I solar project.

Khavda-I is part of the 41.5GW Khavda renewable power park. Approved in 2020, the 60,000-hectare facility will include 30GW of solar capacity, alongside wind generation, and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The park is split into two zones, with Adani Green Energy, Sarjan Realities, NTPC, Gujarat Industries Power Company and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation developing the hybrid solar-wind zone, while SECI oversees competitive bidding for the wind zone.  

Alongside the Khavda-I project, NTPC has now commissioned 52.8MW of wind capacity at the park, along with 37.5MW of capacity at a 100MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project. Both projects are operated by Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, which is wholly owned by ONGC NTPC Green Energy, the joint venture between ONGC and NTPC. 

The latest commissioning takes NTPC’s total installed capacity to 83.24GW. 

The first phase of the 41.5GW park, comprising 142.2MW of solar capacity, was commissioned in June 2025. This was followed by a second phase of 32.8MW, part of a 300MW capacity under the 450MW hybrid tranche-V scheme.

The third phase, with a capacity of 64.7MW developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) schemes phase II and III, also came online around the same period. In July 2025, NTPC added a further 97.5MW of capacity across two projects in Khavda. 

In September 2024, renewable energy giant Adani Green Energy signed a 5GW, 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra’s MSEDCL. The power will come from the 30GW Khavda solar park, with projects set to be developed over the next three years and linked to the Interstate Transmission System. 

Recently, Indian solar module maker Vikram Solar signed a 326.6MW supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation. This raised Vikram’s total contribution to the Khavda park above 700MW, following its 393.9MW tunnel oxide passivated (TOPCon) module supply in June 2024.

gujarat, india, khavda solar plant, ntpc corporation, NTPC Green, pv power plants, solar pv

Image: Blueleaf Energy.

Chemsain, Blueleaf Energy partner to deliver 3GW of solar and energy storage in Malaysia

August 20, 2025
Blueleaf Energy has signed an MoU with Chemsain Sustainability to explore a portfolio of up to 3GW of solar PV and BESS in Malaysia.
Masdar_City-10_MW_aerial-768x556

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

August 20, 2025
The consortium building the Al Sadawi PV power plant in Saudi Arabia has reached financial close on the 2GW project.
Both the data centre and solar facility are slated to come online in 2027. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

August 20, 2025
Silicon Ranch is building a 100MW solar plant in South Carolina that will supply power to Meta's first data centre in the state.
enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

August 20, 2025
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has signed a safe harbour deal to secure residential solar tax credits, the second such deal the company has made this month.
PowerChina solar

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

August 20, 2025
A round-up of breaking solar industry news from China.
Image: Transgrid.

Transgrid: New South Wales' energy transition now enters the next phase

August 20, 2025
New South Wales, Australia's most coal-dependent state, will transition from 40% to 90% renewable energy by 2035, according to grid operator Transgrid's latest planning report.

