Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Foresight’s ARIF secures AU$700 million financing to diversify renewables portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Tariffs and AD/CVD ‘not welcome news’ say experts, as India treads the murky US markets 

Features, Interviews

R.Power to sell 440MW ready-to-build PV portfolio in Poland

News

ACWA Power commissions 2.7GW Saudi PV portfolio

News

Dominance of PV and the shift to bifacial back contact c-Si technology in the next solar decade

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Foresight’s ARIF secures AU$700 million financing to diversify renewables portfolio

News

Australia’s AEMO forecasts 229TWh of renewable energy generation by 2035 in the NEM

News

CTO interview with JA Solar

Features, Interviews

Canadian Solar’s Q2 module sales increase, battery revenues grow

News

33GW utility-scale solar installations forecast in 2025 – US EIA

News

NTPC Green commissions 212.5MW of 1.2GW Khavda PV plant in Gujarat

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The AU$700 million facility includes an AU$620 million term loan and an AU$80 million multi-purpose facility. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

The Australian Renewables Income Fund (ARIF), a renewable energy fund managed by Foresight Group, has raised AU$700 million (US$779 million) in a debt refinancing transaction to refinance existing projects and enhance portfolio diversification. 

The AU$700 million facility includes an AU$620 million term loan and an AU$80 million multi-purpose facility, backed by bank companies ANZ, Westpac, Mizuho, HSBC and Bank of China. RBC Capital Markets acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ARIF, while White & Case served as legal counsel. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the firm, the portfolio refinancing consolidates debt from ten operating renewable projects, offering better pricing, larger debt capacity, and greater flexibility than existing project financing, while creating a platform for continued investment in clean energy. 

“This refinancing marks a significant milestone for ARIF, reinforcing the strength and scale of our operating portfolio and establishing a funding platform to support future growth,” said Daniel Beaver, portfolio manager of ARIF. 

ARIF, which came under the management of Foresight following its July 2022 acquisition of Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG), now oversees a broad and diversified portfolio comprising 787MW of operational renewable energy assets spanning wind, hydro and solar, along with a pipeline of development opportunities. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
arif, australia, Australian Renewables Income Fund, debt facility, finance, foresight group, foresight solar fund

Read Next

A solar project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Premium

Dominance of PV and the shift to bifacial back contact c-Si technology in the next solar decade

August 22, 2025
Radovan Kopecek and Joris Libal examine the technological and economic factors driving PV’s ascendancy, with emphasis on bifacial BC modules.
Image: AEMO.

Australia’s AEMO forecasts 229TWh of renewable energy generation by 2035 in the NEM

August 22, 2025
AEMO has predicted the NEM will see a steady rise in renewable energy generation capacity, reaching 229TWh by 2035.
Canadian-Solar-e-Storage-768x400

Canadian Solar’s Q2 module sales increase, battery revenues grow

August 21, 2025
Canadian Solar shipped 7.9GW of modules in the second quarter of this year, a 14% quarter-on-quarter increase.
Image: Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Qair secures finance for 5.8MW floating solar project in Seychelles

August 21, 2025
Qair has secured a US$5.7 million senior debt facility to finance the development of a 5.8MW floating solar (FPV) project in Seychelles.
Masdar_City-10_MW_aerial-768x556

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

August 20, 2025
The consortium building the Al Sadawi PV power plant in Saudi Arabia has reached financial close on the 2GW project.
Image: Transgrid.

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

August 20, 2025
New South Wales, Australia's most coal-dependent state, will transition from 40% to 90% renewable energy by 2035, according to grid operator Transgrid's latest planning report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar’s Q2 module sales increase, battery revenues grow

News

Chemsain, Blueleaf Energy partner to deliver 3GW of solar and energy storage in Malaysia

News

33GW utility-scale solar installations forecast in 2025 – US EIA

News

Australia’s AEMO forecasts 229TWh of renewable energy generation by 2035 in the NEM

News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

News

Australia’s New South Wales sets 16GW of renewables by 2030 target

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.