Foresight’s ARIF secures AU$700 million financing to diversify renewables portfolio

According to the firm, the portfolio refinancing consolidates debt from ten operating renewable projects, offering better pricing, larger debt capacity, and greater flexibility than existing project financing, while creating a platform for continued investment in clean energy.

“This refinancing marks a significant milestone for ARIF, reinforcing the strength and scale of our operating portfolio and establishing a funding platform to support future growth,” said Daniel Beaver, portfolio manager of ARIF.

ARIF, which came under the management of Foresight following its July 2022 acquisition of Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG), now oversees a broad and diversified portfolio comprising 787MW of operational renewable energy assets spanning wind, hydro and solar, along with a pipeline of development opportunities.