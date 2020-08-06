Vivint beats deployment forecasts to help shrink losses
More than 6,700 home solar installs were conducted by Vivint in Q2 2020. Image: Vivint Solar.
US residential solar installer Vivint Solar deployed around 44MW of solar in the second quarter of 2020, beating expectations and helping to shrink its losses.
Having originally forecast for Q2 installations to fall within the 35 – 38MW range, Vivint produced a better-than-expected performance to install 43.6MW spread over 6,735 separate projects. While this is down on the 56MW deployed in Q2 2019, that the performance is stronger than expected compounds suggestions elsewhere that the US solar market is rebounding from the impact of the ongoing pandemic quicker than expected.
That helped send quarterly revenues up 17% year-on-year to US$106.4 million, with gross profit climbing by 46% to US$46.4 million. That growth in revenue was driven by an increase in turnover from operating leases and expenses (US$81.8 million), with solar and product sales having actually slid year-on-year to US$24.6 million.
But the performance was not enough to completely eradicate total losses at the company. Vivint did record a net loss of US$1.2 million in the quarter, however this is a 96% reduction on the US$28.6 million loss recorded in Q2 2019.
The performance comes as the firm prepares to be acquired by rival Sunrun in a US$3.2 billion, all-stock deal first announced early last month.
The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020, subject to the companies receiving all requisite approvals, and will establish the combined entity as the largest residential solar installer in the US by some distance.
Sunrun’s Q2 2020 results disclosure takes place next week.
Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit
Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2020 for its 7th edition!
Also read...
-
SunPower rides out Q2 storm to beat revenue and shipment guidance
-
BayWa r.e. tees up flurry of renewables asset sales for Q4
-
US ROUND-UP: PSEG considers solar asset sale, Sunrun and SK E&S create joint venture
-
Enphase Energy hit by low Q2 demand, targets 'significant growth' in Europe
-
BP targets 50GW renewables portfolio in net zero strategy
Comments