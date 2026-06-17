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Nextpower expands tracker portfolio with NX Gemini 2P launch

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Materials
Europe

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The launch is part of a wider expansion of Nextpower’s solar solutions portfolio in Europe. Image: NextPower.

Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has launched its redesigned NX Gemini two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker.

The launch is part of a wider expansion of Nextpower’s solar solutions portfolio in Europe, which includes NX Anchor, a foundation system developed for its flagship NX Horizon 1P tracker and designed for use in Europe’s diverse geotechnical conditions. The system includes multiple pile options designed for soft, expansive, frost-prone, medium and mixed soil types, and can be installed using standard equipment. 

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Co-engineered for use with the NX Horizon 1P tracker, NX Anchor supports higher tracker clearances while requiring up to 70% less embedment depth than conventional H-pile foundations, according to the company. According to Nextpower, the system can reduce installation times by up to 20%. 

The company said its product redesign will support the next phase of solar deployment through a combination of high-density tracker systems, integrated foundations and software-enabled controls tailored to site-specific conditions.

“European solar projects are becoming more specialised, and customers need more flexibility in how projects are designed and built,” said Yves Figuerola, general manager, Nextpower Europe.

“We are excited to bring our foundation solutions and a differentiated 2P tracker system to our customers in Europe where site and soil conditions can be challenging. These offerings are designed to provide a comprehensive solution set with more flexibility to help improve efficiency and reduce construction risk, while bringing Nextpower’s proven controls and software platform to more project configurations.”    

The NX Gemini tracker builds on 2P technology and has been designed to improve project performance, constructability and cost-effectiveness. The system incorporates updates to the company’s tracker controls and software architecture, including row-level control, network communications, weather-response functionality and centralised site intelligence. 

The company will also extend its existing software and controls platform to the NX Gemini tracker. This includes TrueCapture advanced tracker control technology, designed to optimise energy generation, and agrivoltaics-specific operating modes available through the NX Navigator monitoring and control platform. 

europe, nextpower, NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker, nx horizon, solar pv

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