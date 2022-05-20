Subscribe
PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

By Sean Rai-Roche
RES, Alight to collaborate on 200MW-300MW of PV projects in Sweden

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

Defensive action against cyberattacks in energy sector is lagging, DNV says

US House representatives join chorus of opposition to solar AD/CVD proceedings

Shipping costs will fall in the coming years, but will not fully normalise for at least another five years, PV Tech Insights heard this week.

It will be at least five years until shipping costs will return to anything resembling pre-pandemic levels despite a huge amount of supply set to come online in 2023

That conclusion was reached by George Griffiths, managing editor of Global Container Freight at S&P Global Commodity Insights, during this week’s PV Tech Insights webinar that focused on the convulsions in the global shipping industry.

The webinar looked at what is expected to happen to prices moving forward and what measures companies were taking to ensure supply and the backstage infrastructure necessary for on-time deliveries.

Griffiths also discussed new business models that have emerged as a response to greater shipping uncertainty and offered advice to listeners struggling to decide between locking in long-term contracts or waiting to see what happens to market prices.

The full webinar can be watched on demand below.

PV Tech Insights sees industry-leading experts and authorities providing business-critical insight on a regular basis.

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

May 16, 2022
PV Tech’s new series of insight-led webinars, PV Tech Insights, kicks off this week to discuss that very challenge, with S&P Global’s George Griffiths joining us to share his expert insight into shipping and logistical challenges facing the solar supply chain.

SolarEdge posts record quarterly revenue as European shipments soar

May 3, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge benefited from high demand for its products in Europe to increase revenues to a quarterly record while navigating a shortage of electronic components.

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

April 22, 2022
Solar industry trade show SNEC has postponed its 2022 edition until the end of this year as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

April 11, 2022
COVID-related lockdowns in China are causing port congestion and delays to shipments of clean energy materials, exacerbating an already tight supply chain situation.
How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

April 5, 2022
US solar manufacturers can compete with Chinese companies for US PV projects given additional import costs and modules making up less than half a project's costs, while also ensuring a secure supply to the US market, lowering the carbon intensity of products and exploiting strong market demand, says Michael Parr, executive director of the Ultra-Low Carbon Solar Alliance (ULCSA).  

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

March 25, 2022
The foundation of a “transformed Maxeon Solar Technologies” is nearly in place, according to the company’s CEO, after it addressed its logistical failures, experienced strong demand for its products and landed a supply contract with US residential installer SunPower.

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

