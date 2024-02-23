PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

Ukraine’s wartime solar expansion

Lena Dias Martins offers insight into how Ukraine is able to continue its forays into solar despite its costly war with Russia.

Fraunhofer ISE paves the way for higher voltage PV

Exploring the next generation of large-scale PV power plants, Fraunhofer ISE project leader, Michael Geiss, says signs are positive for the introduction of medium voltage PV.

Pre-assembled solar can bridge energy gaps

Tom Kenning reports on two plug-and-play solutions that may provide a solution to solar project developers in off-grid locations facing mounting cost and risk factors.

