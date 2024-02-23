PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

The Q1 2024 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download. This issue focuses on looming PV module quality issues in the face of an extreme price crunch.
As is so often the case, things have come full circle over the past decade. Volume 38’s cover story is an in-depth look at how Chinese dominance and global expansion have powered a PV price war that threatens to undermine module quality. Can low prices and high quality co-exist, and what impact does aggressive pricing have on markets in Europe and the US?
We also look at risk mitigation in the construction and operation of floating PV (or floatovoltaics) with US-based insurer kWh Analytics offering its stance on the issues, and cover how the solar industry is gearing up for carbon pricing policies to be introduced in the EU and US.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Other highlights include:
- Ukraine’s wartime solar expansion
Lena Dias Martins offers insight into how Ukraine is able to continue its forays into solar despite its costly war with Russia.
- Fraunhofer ISE paves the way for higher voltage PV
Exploring the next generation of large-scale PV power plants, Fraunhofer ISE project leader, Michael Geiss, says signs are positive for the introduction of medium voltage PV.
- Pre-assembled solar can bridge energy gaps
Tom Kenning reports on two plug-and-play solutions that may provide a solution to solar project developers in off-grid locations facing mounting cost and risk factors.
You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 38 via our subscription service.
PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.
Find out more about PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe.