PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

By PV Tech
Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

VSUN Solar, OCI ink polysilicon supply agreement

Origin Energy acquires Australian developer Walcha Energy and 1.3GW renewables pipeline

Masdar and DEWA reach financial close on 1.8GW project in Dubai’s huge solar park

Meyer Burger calls meeting to finalise funding for new US manufacturing plants

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

PV module quality issues are the focus of Volume 38’s cover feature. Illustration by Luca D’Urbino for Solar Media.

The Q1 2024 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download. This issue focuses on looming PV module quality issues in the face of an extreme price crunch.

As is so often the case, things have come full circle over the past decade. Volume 38’s cover story is an in-depth look at how Chinese dominance and global expansion have powered a PV price war that threatens to undermine module quality. Can low prices and high quality co-exist, and what impact does aggressive pricing have on markets in Europe and the US?

We also look at risk mitigation in the construction and operation of floating PV (or floatovoltaics) with US-based insurer kWh Analytics offering its stance on the issues, and cover how the solar industry is gearing up for carbon pricing policies to be introduced in the EU and US. 

Other highlights include:

  • Ukraine’s wartime solar expansion

Lena Dias Martins offers insight into how Ukraine is able to continue its forays into solar despite its costly war with Russia.

  • Fraunhofer ISE paves the way for higher voltage PV

Exploring the next generation of large-scale PV power plants, Fraunhofer ISE project leader, Michael Geiss, says signs are positive for the introduction of medium voltage PV.

  • Pre-assembled solar can bridge energy gaps

Tom Kenning reports on two plug-and-play solutions that may provide a solution to solar project developers in off-grid locations facing mounting cost and risk factors.

