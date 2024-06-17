PVcase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

Solar engineering software company PVcase has launched a project planning platform designed to cover the entire construction and planning process for PV projects.
The company said that its Integrated Product Suite “addresses the urgent need for a reliable solution for solar energy development” by allowing users access to “all stages of project development, from site selection to yield estimation”. The Integrated platform combines PVcase’s existing AO Prospect, Ground Mount and Yield softwares.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
PVcase also claims that the platform offers data security benefits for projects. In an interview with PV Tech Premium earlier this year, PVcase CEO David Trainavicius spoke about the “data risk” that PV projects face and said that data about PV sites can deteriorate and change over time.
Of the new Product, Guy Atherton, PVcase product manager said: “The integration allows the user of Prospect to export a file containing all their project details. This includes any areas that the user has identified in Prospect. For example, exclusion areas such as environmental zones and buildable areas where the PV can be placed. The Ground Mount user can import this file with the same level of detail available in their AutoCAD environment.”
In July 2023, the company secured US$100 million in a funding round which was likely intended to continue its work on the “data risk” for PV projects and streamline its data collection and optimisation work.