PVcase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

PVcase also claims that the platform offers data security benefits for projects. In an interview with PV Tech Premium earlier this year, PVcase CEO David Trainavicius spoke about the “data risk” that PV projects face and said that data about PV sites can deteriorate and change over time.

Of the new Product, Guy Atherton, PVcase product manager said: “The integration allows the user of Prospect to export a file containing all their project details. This includes any areas that the user has identified in Prospect. For example, exclusion areas such as environmental zones and buildable areas where the PV can be placed. The Ground Mount user can import this file with the same level of detail available in their AutoCAD environment.”

In July 2023, the company secured US$100 million in a funding round which was likely intended to continue its work on the “data risk” for PV projects and streamline its data collection and optimisation work.