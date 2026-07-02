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REC Solar rebrands to REC Power to reflect ‘broader’ remit

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

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Solar panels in Nebraska.
The company said the change mirrored its “position as a long-term owner and operator of multi-technology distributed power resources.” Image: American Public Power Association.

US IPP REC Solar has renamed to REC Power to reflect its broadening operations and portfolio.

In an announcement, the company said the change mirrored its “position as a long-term owner and operator of multi-technology distributed power resources.” The firm develops energy storage, fuel cells, microgrids and flexibility solutions alongside its solar business.

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Its announcement also mentioned “new challenges” for the power market as clean energy deployments have accelerated, including increased time-to-power, intermittency, and growing demand for greater reliability and flexibility.

Across many mature renewables markets, standalone solar PV projects are being overtaken by solar-plus-storage, energy storage and other flexibility measures to create a more balanced grid and energy system than is possible with solar alone.

 Robb Jetty, CEO of REC Power, said: “We’re proud of our legacy, and solar will continue to be core to our business. REC Power now reflects the broader power solutions we deliver today.

“Just as the company was at the forefront of distributed solar, we’re applying that same forward-looking mindset to flexible, resilient distributed power systems that put customers in greater control of their energy.”

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