Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

Sonnedix’s 170MW Atacama solar plant in Chile. Image: Sonnedix

Global IPP Sonnedix has acquired a 300MW solar PV portfolio from developer RIC Energy, with construction to start toward the end of 2022.

Located in the east-central Spanish city of Cuenca, the portfolio is split into two 150MW projects that have secured land and grid access.

“We continue looking for opportunities to acquire development projects and partner with strong players with whom we can continue pushing the energy transition forward,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann.

The London-headquartered IPP has nearly 2GW under operation or construct across eight countries, with a pipeline of more than 2GW in development. In Spain alone, it has 350MW in operation, plus a pipeline of another 350MW on the way.

“We are very excited about this acquisition, which brings our total controlled capacity in Spain to over 700MW and consolidates our company as the top solar IPP in the country,” added Thiemann.