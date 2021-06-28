Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Risen Energy to set up US$10.2bn solar manufacturing plant in Malaysia

News

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

News

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

News

California PUC approves 11.5GW clean energy procurement but less enthusiastic on rooftop solar

News

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sonnedix’s 170MW Atacama solar plant in Chile. Image: Sonnedix

Global IPP Sonnedix has acquired a 300MW solar PV portfolio from developer RIC Energy, with construction to start toward the end of 2022.

Located in the east-central Spanish city of Cuenca, the portfolio is split into two 150MW projects that have secured land and grid access.

“We continue looking for opportunities to acquire development projects and partner with strong players with whom we can continue pushing the energy transition forward,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann.

The London-headquartered IPP has nearly 2GW under operation or construct across eight countries, with a pipeline of more than 2GW in development. In Spain alone, it has 350MW in operation, plus a pipeline of another 350MW on the way.

“We are very excited about this acquisition, which brings our total controlled capacity in Spain to over 700MW and consolidates our company as the top solar IPP in the country,” added Thiemann.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, ipp, sonnedix, spain

Read Next

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

June 24, 2021
Amazon has announced 14 new renewable projects in the US, Canada, Finland, and Spain, strengthening its position as the largest corporate buyer of renewables globally

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

June 22, 2021
Repsol has opened its first PV solar farm with a total installed capacity of 126.6MW, representing a €100 million investment

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

June 18, 2021
Lightsource BP has added 703MW to its Spanish pipeline through the acquisition of projects from Grupo Jorge, bringing its total pipeline in Spain to 3GW.

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

June 16, 2021
EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

June 15, 2021
Everwood Capital and the Prodiel Group have combined to create DVP Solar, a joint-venture (JV) focused on developing large-scale international photovoltaic projects, with gigawatts at various stages of development.

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

June 14, 2021
UK-based solar developer and O&M provider Anesco has been acquired by a joint venture between US private equity firm Ara Partners and Aksiom Services Group.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

News

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

Editors' Blog, Features

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

News

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021