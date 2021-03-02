Solar Media
Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar is to establish a 10GW large-area, high-efficiency PV module assembly plant at the Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, north of Shanghai.

Trina Solar said that the 10GW facility would cost around RMB2.5 billion (US$386 million) and take two years to build and commission.

The SMSL manufacturer had already announced plans late last year to establish an 8.5GW solar cell plant in Yancheng at a cost of RMB3 billion (US$459.4 million), although timelines were not confirmed.

Several other major upgrade and expansion plans were also announced by the company for manufacturing operations in Yancheng in 2020, including 10GW of solar cell capacity for its 210mm wafer-based modules.

Trina Solar is expected to report at the end of March annual 2020 operating income of approximately RMB25.5 billion (US$4.57 billion), a 26.5% increase from the prior year period.

Net profit is expected to around RMB1.23 billion (US$ 185.4 million), an increase of 92.25% over the previous year.

PV module shipments are estimated to be in the region of 15GW for 2020

