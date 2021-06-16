Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

News

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar installation underway by Sunnova in the US. Image: Sunnova.

A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of Sunnova’s latest securitisation, Ameresco’s installation of solar at a US Air Force Base and Extensible Energy’s latest capital investment.

Sunnova lauds new solar and battery storage securitisation

14 June 2021: Residential solar and storage installer Sunnova has lauded its latest securitisation of leases and power purchase agreements, claiming the “ground-breaking” deal to be the solar sector’s first securitisation which re-finances collateral from a pre-existing securitisation.

Robert Lane, CFO at Sunnova, said the company was able to achieve the company’s tightest spread over the interest rate benchmark to date for third party-owned asset securitisation, a feat which Lane added reflected the high quality of assets included.

The securitisation consist of US$319m in A-rated, 2.58% notes at a 76.4% advance rate, equivalent to a benchmark swap rate of 140bps. The notes have a weighted average life of just under 7.5 years with an anticipated repayment date of 30 April 2031 and a final maturity of 28 April 2056.

The notes are backed by a portfolio of some 20,900 solar rooftop systems installed across 18 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Proceeds from the sales of the notes will be used by Sunnova to repay existing financing arrangements of Sunnova subsidiaries.

Ameresco to fit US Air Force base with solar as part of US$19m refit

15 June 2021: Ameresco has formed a partnership with Cannon Air Force Base and the Defense Logistics Agency Energy to work on a US$19 million project to save energy at the facility in New Mexico.

1.9MW of solar will be installed within a ground-mounted array alongside smart controls and other energy conservation technologies in including LED lighting to deliver on the facility’s energy and sustainability goals.

The works are expected to save Cannon Air Force Base around US$1.1 million in their first year in operation and US$33 million over the contract’s performance period.

Work on the project is set to commence in Q3 2021 and complete in Q1 2023.

Extensible Energy receives US$3.4m funding to scale load flexibility tech

14 June 2021: California-based clean technology company Extensible Energy has received a US$3.4 million capital investment to scale its DemandEx flexibility software, which enables commercial buildings to participate in load flexibility markets.

Extensible targets the commercial solar market in the US, using on-site generation to boost the savings possible by flexibly shifting power loads associated with functions such as heating, cooling and ventilation. With flexibility markets, wherein local grid operators can pay distributed energy resources to contribute towards grid services needs, savings on time-of-use charges and are energy bills could be reduced significantly.

Extensible is to use the funding, led by Blu Ox Ventures, to scale both its sales and operations of the DemandEx software.

National Grid Renewables Michigan solar portfolio to generate US$6m for tax revenue.

10 June 2021: National Grid Renewables, the renewables development arm of grid operator National Grid, has revealed that its 40MW MiSolar portfolio in Michigan is set to create US$6 million of revenues for the state.

The portfolio comprises of two 20MW projects – Bingham Solar in Clinton County and Temperance Solar in Monroe County – both of which are owned and operated by National Grid Renewables. Power generated at the sites is sold to utility Consumers Energy.

Based on current Michigan law, the sites are expected to create US$6 million in new tax revenue over the course of their operational life spans, benefiting their local communities while also offsetting some 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
ameresco, finance, investment, securitisation, sunnova

Read Next

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

June 15, 2021
The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

June 14, 2021
Mozambique-based coal operator Ncondezi Energy has announced a joint venture (JV) with South African-based NESA to target South Africa’s C&I solar and storage markets.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

June 1, 2021
Liam Stoker explores solar’s role within the International Energy Agency’s net zero roadmap, charting its prospective journey to more than 14.5TW of installed capacity, a global and highly-skilled workforce and trillions of dollars of invested capital.

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

May 18, 2021
Major polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has reported a rise in revenues as average selling prices (ASPs) inched upward in the opening quarter, however the firm’s ASPs could effectively double in Q2.

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

May 12, 2021
Data from green hydrogen demonstration projects should be made available to help enable the future bankability of larger installations, unleashing the sector’s decarbonisation potential, a panel has suggested.

Spain’s Acciona to go ahead with IPO of renewables unit after strong Q1

May 10, 2021
Spanish energy company Acciona plans to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables unit before the end of June despite recent volatility among Spanish green energy stocks.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021