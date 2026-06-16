5GW Bogunda wind project in Australia reconfigured as 1.85GW hybrid with 500MW solar and 2GWh of battery capacity

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REP has launched a dedicated community consultation website for the project, with ecology surveys and grid connection options studies now commencing.

Construction is expected to create around 300 jobs in the Flinders Shire region, with 20 or more ongoing operational roles following commissioning.

The development phase is expected to run through to 2029, followed by a three-year construction period targeting commercial operations in 2032. The project may be delivered in stages.

The Bogunda Energy Hub sits within the proposed Stage 2 Flinders Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and has been positioned specifically to take advantage of CopperString, Powerlink’s planned high-voltage transmission line connecting North West Queensland to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The project site is described as adjacent to the CopperString route, reducing the need for new dedicated transmission infrastructure and giving the project a material grid connection advantage over sites that would require new line construction.

As reported by PV Tech last week, the Queensland government has committed AU$3.2 billion (US$2.24 billion) to the CopperString transmission project in its 2026-27 State Budget.

REP’s broader Queensland pipeline

REP was founded to originate and develop large-scale renewable energy projects in Australia and describes itself as having a portfolio of 10GW of wind, solar, battery and pumped hydro projects across various stages of development.

Ben Larsson, REP’s head of origination, said at the time of the original announcement that “the industry has known of Hughenden’s wind resource for a long time,” and that with CopperString’s original vision “an emerging reality,” REP was looking forward to working with landowner partners to utilise the region’s wind resource.

REP’s other projects in Queensland consist of the 500MW Wambo wind plant, the 1,078MWh Ulinda Park battery storage system developed in partnership with Akaysha Energy, and the 250MW Hopeland solar project in collaboration with Pacific Partnerships.

Additionally, there is the 150MW/300MWh Western Downs Battery, which connects to Powerlink’s Western Downs Substation, along with the 500MW Yuleba wind plant developed with Cubico Sustainable Investments.

Furthermore, REP is also undertaking the 750MW Capricornia pumped hydro project, featuring a 16-hour storage capacity, located near Mackay and developed in association with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and CS Energy.

The Bogunda project requires approvals under Queensland’s State Code 23 of the State Development Assessment Provisions, assessment under the EPBC Act and negotiation of a Community Benefits Agreement with Flinders Shire Regional Council.