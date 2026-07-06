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Acciona Energía to build 235MW PV plant in Kentucky

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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Once completed, the site will be Acciona Energía’s fifth solar PV project in the US. Image: Acciona Energía.

Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energía will build a 235MWp solar PV project in the US state of Kentucky, its 18th renewable energy project in the country.

The Fleming Solar project, named for its location in Fleming County, Kentucky, will begin construction “in the coming weeks”, the company said, with plans to come online in May 2028.

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Once completed, the site will be Acciona Energía’s fifth solar PV project in the US and add to its current portfolio of 3GW of renewable energy and energy storage assets across the country.

Late last year, Acciona announced that it had sold a 49% minority stake in its four existing US solar PV projects. Mexican investment firm Mexico Infrastructure Partners bought the stake in the 1.3GW solar portfolio, along with full ownership of two wind power plants

The sale was part of Acciona Energía’s ”selective asset rotation strategy”, under which it has sold over 1.7GW of renewables worth around €2.4 billion (US$2.75 billion) since mid-2024.

In addition to the planned Fleming site in Kentucky, the company has developed the 458MW Red Tailed Hawk and 316MW Fort Bend solar projects in Texas, the 127MW High Point project in Illinois and the 415MW Union Solar project in Ohio.

Outside the US, which is its biggest market by installed capacity, Acciona Energía has over 1GW of combined solar capacity in Central America and Chile, as well as over 300MW in its native Spain and portfolios in Egypt, Ukraine and South Africa. In total, the company said it has over 4.2GW of solar PV capacity across its active markets.

Notably, its Chilean portfolio includes the 238MW Malgarida project, to which it added a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in November 2025.

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