Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

By Andy Colthorpe
November 14, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

News

Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

News

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

News

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Global solar generation up 31% in first nine months of 2025

News

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

News

Corning holds the key to US-made wafer supply

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Malgarida BESS is one of three storage systems Acciona is developing at its PV plants in Chile. Image: Acciona Energia

Spain-based developer Acciona Energia will add a gigawatt-hour-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its 238MWp Malgarida solar PV plant in Chile.

Located in the Atacama Desert, which has among the highest levels of solar irradiance in the world, Acciona Energia’s project will see a 200MW/1,000MWh (5-hour duration) BESS deployed at the site of its Malgarida solar PV complex.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The 238MWp project, comprising two phases, was commissioned in mid-2021, with the developer citing an associated investment cost of US$170 million for the 535-hectare facility at that time.

Acciona Energia—a full lifecycle renewable energy developer and a subsidiary of Spain-headquartered infrastructure and renewables developer Acciona—said the batteries will allow the PV plant’s output to be stored, managed and dispatched as required.

The company said the BESS at Malgarida is one of three battery projects it is developing in Chile at its solar PV plants, with a cumulative BESS capacity of 1.5GWh. The firm currently has an operational renewables portfolio in the Latin American country of 922MW, comprising three wind power plants and five PV plants.

The significant expansion of solar PV generation capacity in Chile has led to increasing levels of curtailment on the country’s grid. PV Tech reported last month that PV curtailment increased in 2025, reaching 3.2TWh – a phenomenon which has increased the need for energy storage capacity to integrate renewables with the grid.

Chile took centre stage at the Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2025 hosted by our publisher Solar Media last month in the capital, Santiago.

The full version of this story was originally published on our sister site, Energy-storage.news.

acciona energia, bess, chile, energy storage, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Lightsource bp's Grants and Bluewater solar project in New Mexico.

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

November 14, 2025
Lightsource bp has started construction on its 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 project in Wamba, Valladolid, in the Castilla y Leon region of Spain. 
The projects are scheduled to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Image: rPlus Energies.

Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

November 14, 2025
Developer rPlus Energies has acquired two solar and storage projects with the total capacity of 900MW in Ada County, Idaho.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

November 14, 2025
International solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has posted stable financials in Q3 2025, as its solar module and battery energy storage system (BESS) sales shift.
Image: Australian National Maritime Museum.

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

November 14, 2025
NSW has removed regulatory barriers that previously prevented owners of heritage-listed properties from installing rooftop solar.
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

November 13, 2025
QIC and EDP Renewables Australia have signed an agreement to develop a 400MWac solar-plus-storage project in Toowoomba, Queensland.
Stäubli's Duncan facility in South Carolina

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

November 13, 2025
US solar hardware manufacturer Create Energy and Swiss cable producer Stäubli have announced a partnership to produce a new solar connector product.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA