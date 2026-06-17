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Alluvial Power brings 150MW Kansas solar project online

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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A solar PV project in Austria.
The Boot Hill Solar project’s electricity output will be contracted and sold to Sunflower Electric Power Corporation under a long-term PPA. Image: Rafael Cruz.

Independent power producer (IPP) Alluvial Power has started commercial operations at its 150MWac project in Ford County, Kansas. 

The Boot Hill Solar project’s electricity output will be contracted and sold to Sunflower Electric Power Corporation under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). Sunflower is a not-for-profit electric generation and transmission utility serving seven member utilities across central and western Kansas. 

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Boot Hill Solar is expected to generate nearly 400,000MWh of electricity annually, equivalent to around 9% of Sunflower’s current system energy demand, according to project estimates. 

Alongside energy supply, the project is positioned to deliver on-peak capacity during high-demand summer periods, particularly in the Dodge City area, where grid stress typically intensifies. 

“Reaching commercial operation is a major step forward for this project and for the Sunflower system,” said Corey Linville, Sunflower senior vice president and chief operations officer of generation and power supply. “We appreciate the collaboration of Ford County, Victory Electric Cooperative and the many partners who helped Alluvial and Sunflower advance the Boot Hill Solar project to completion.”  

Alluvial Power said the project supports system reliability and wholesale price stability while diversifying Sunflower’s generation mix. The company describes Boot Hill as part of its broader US energy transition pipeline. 

Financing for the project included a construction and term debt facility led by MUFG Bank, with tax equity provided by RBC Community Investments. Financial terms of the package were not disclosed. 

Boot Hill Solar adds to the portfolio of Alluvial Power, an energy transition platform focused on developing, re-developing and constructing US power infrastructure. The firm says its team has delivered 7GW of operating projects representing more than US$30 billion in investment. 

Alluvial is backed by OPTrust, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, which manages more than CA$27 billion (US$19.2 billion) in assets. 

Alluvial Power, kansas, pv power plants, solar pv, Sunflower Electric Power Corporation, us

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