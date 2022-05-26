Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

News

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

News

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

US ROUND-UP: Pivot Energy develops community solar portfolio, Duke Energy energises first solar plant in Florida

News

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

News

Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Better Energy has a 7GW portfolio, mostly focused in the Nordic states and Poland. Image: Better Energy

Danish developer Better Energy has partnered with Finish solar company Forus to develop more than 1GW of solar PV in Finland.

Better Energy will fund, construct, operate and own the solar power plants in Finland, drawing on Forus’ “extensive local knowledge, as they will service [sic] as the point of contact to landowners and spearhead the development of projects”, Better Energy said in a media statement.

Newly formed independent power producer (IPP) Better Energy has been a part of the development and construction of more than 100 solar parks and has a total project pipeline of 7GW, mostly focused in the Nordic states.

“Better Energy is the best possible partner for us,” said Forus CEO Eero Oksanen. “Finland could produce over 5 times its need of power with wind and solar. Nordics should take bigger responsibility for the energy production of Europe.”

This is particularly stark in light of recent geopolitical events. Finland’s bid to join NATO resulted in Russian state-owned RAO Nordic cutting off the electricity export to Finland, causing already high electricity prices to rise even further, Better Energy said.

“Locally produced, clean, sustainable energy is critical not only for our climate and environment but also to European security policy. We need to move towards energy independence and away from coal, oil and gas from authoritarian regimes,” said Better Energy CEO Rasmus Lildholdt Kjær.

PV Tech Premium has examined how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus as the bloc scrambles to rid itself of its reliance on Russian gas imports, responsible for nearly half the EU’s power generation.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
better energy, finland, forus, ipp, pv power plants, russia, solar pv

Read Next

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

May 25, 2022
Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

May 25, 2022
Supply chain woes, spiralling energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have reversed the downward trend in average business interruption (BI) claims for renewables developers, with sector-wide average business downtime days up by 38% on 2016.  

Nextracker signs 1.5GW tracker supply deal with Silicon Ranch

May 24, 2022
Nextracker will supply 1.5GW of its solar trackers to US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch as part of a new agreement between the companies.
PV Tech Premium

CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

May 24, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with the Clean Energy Associates at this month's Intersolar regarding their traceability protocol, what it expects from ongoing legal battles in the US and the problem with European module procurement.

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

May 23, 2022
The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has launched an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for PV aimed at mobilising EU member states’ support for breakthrough solar manufacturing technologies and to aid their commercialisation.
PV Tech Premium

Hitting the accelerator: Germany’s race to 215GW

May 23, 2022
Germany‘s new rainbow coalition has hit the accelerator on solar deployment in the country, setting the ambitious aim of reaching 215GW of installed capacity by 2030. Jules Scully speaks to policy makers and developers alike to discover just how the market can reach that goal

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021