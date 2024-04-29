Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trina Solar unveils record i-TOPCon module with maximum power output of 740.6W

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

EDF Renewables and KOWEPO to develop EWEC’s 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

Trina Solar unveils record i-TOPCon module with maximum power output of 740.6W

News

Nextracker expands US manufacturing plant capacity to 4GW

News

Germany launches 260MW rooftop solar PV tender

News

Array Technologies breaks ground on New Mexico tracker factory

News

Hecate Energy makes progress towards 150MW solar project in Virginia

News

Boway Alloy to build 2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing plant in the US

News

Scatec signs 10 year PPA for 142MW solar PV project in Brazil

News

NREL publishes research into ‘femtosecond’ laser welding process to improve solar module recycling

News

Gamechange solar to supply 500MW trackers to southern Africa

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Trina Solar module assembly line.
German certification and certification firm TÜV SÜD verified Trina Solar’s latest module. Image: Trina Solar

Major Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar’s latest 210mm n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (i-TOPCon) module has achieved a maximum power output of 740.6W, a record for this type of module.

While the module is not yet commercially available, its manufacture incorporates a number of what Trina Solar called “advanced processes,” including laser-induced firing and edge passivation, which have improved the efficiency of the module.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

German certification and certification firm TÜV SÜD confirmed the power output of the module, and the company notes that this is the 26th time that its products have set records in power conversion efficiency and power output.

“Every breakthrough is the result of our relentless pursuit of technological innovation and excellence,” said Gao Jifan, chairman and CEO of Trina Solar and director of the company’s State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology.

“This sustained leadership in i-TOPCon technology underscores Trina Solar’s competitiveness and drive in spearheading the 700W+ era and 210mm n-type advanced technology platform.”

The news follows Trina Solar’s launch of an i-TOPCon module for use in the commercial and industrial rooftop sector earlier this year. While the company did not announce the power conversion efficiency of its latest module, its earlier i-TOPCon product has a conversion efficiency of 22.7%, while it recently increased the efficiency of its flagship Vertex N range of modules to 23.2%, as Trina Solar looks to improve the efficiency of its products.

There has been considerable innovation in the module manufacturing space in recent months, with JinkoSolar announcing a ‘zero carbon’ TOPCon module. TÜV Rheinland, another member of the TÜV Association, accredited the manufacturing processes as using renewable power, as module manufacturers look to innovate in the manufacturing processes.

Edge passivation, the process used in the production of Trina Solar’s latest module, has seen particular attention in the module design space. Last year, researchers from DAS Solar and the Chen Group developed an “organic passivation film,” which can be used in module assembly, and could mitigate some of the conversion efficiency losses endured during the cutting and separating processes necessary in the production of shingle panels.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

30 May 2024
11am (CEST)
Astronergy has introduced its latest module product series, ASTRO N7 and ASTRO N7s, both of which utilise rectangular wafers. ASTRO N7, based on the 210mm*182mm wafer, is specifically tailored for utility-scale systems. It features dimensions of 2382mm*1134mm and a 66-cell layout design that effectively lowers Voc and increases string size. This design feature significantly reduces tracker and cable costs, leading to a reduction in LCOE by 0.44% to 4.37% compared to 182mm-wafer TOPCon modules. Furthermore, ASTRO N7 incorporates advanced cell and module technologies such as laser-induced firing, super multi-busbar, light-redirecting film, and double-layer coating glass to enhance module power output and reliability. Join us to explore the latest advances in module technology and how they can improve module performance and learn about the economic advantage of rectangular-wafer modules and their benefits at a system level.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
edge passivation, i-TOPCon, manufacturing, modules, topcon, trina solar, tuv association, tuv rheinland, tuv sud

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Array Technologies breaks ground on New Mexico tracker factory

News

CEA: latest AD/CVD case could cause cell supply ‘bottleneck’ for US

News

Hecate Energy makes progress towards 150MW solar project in Virginia

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Sunpower to cut 1,000 jobs, admits misstatements in financial results for 2022

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024