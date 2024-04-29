Lightsource bp secures €315 million to build 560MWp project in Greece

Solar developer Lightsource bp has secured €315.34 million (US$337.5 million) for a 560MWp solar PV project in Greece.
Located in Larissa and Fthiotida, the Enipeas solar project will consist of two different sub-areas, including a 400MWp southern cluster and a 160MWp northern cluster with about 970,000 modules installed.
The project will connect to the grid in 2026. In the first year of operation, the project will generate 0.90TWh of power.
Additionally, the project will require a total investment of €395.15 million, which falls under the Green Transition pillar of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF). The financing of the project includes the granting of a long-term loan of €315.34 million, consisting of borrowed funds amounting to €170 million from RRF resources and financing of €145.34 million by Eurobank.
The remaining 20% of the investment, totalling €79.82 million, will be covered by Lightsource bp’s own funds.
Lightsource bp entered the Greek market in 2020 and has since developed a more than 1GW of portfolio of solar and energy storage projects.
On that note, the European Commission approved a €1 billion Greek state aid measure to support two solar-plus-storage projects earlier this month.
Consisting of two solar PV projects co-located with storage, the first one is the Faethon Project, comprising two solar plants of 252MW of capacity each and will be integrated with molten-salt thermal storage units, along with an extra-high voltage substation. The other project, the Seli Project, will have 309MW of solar PV capacity and an integrated lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS).
