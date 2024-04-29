Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lightsource bp secures €315 million to build 560MWp project in Greece

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Four strategies to unlock millions in untapped value through solar module procurement

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Shipments up but revenues flat YoY for JinkoSolar in Q1 2024

News

Lightsource bp secures €315 million to build 560MWp project in Greece

News

HY Solar plans 16GW TOPCon cell project in Inner Mongolia

News

PV module price increase ‘hard to imagine’ in Europe, ‘no barrier’ for Chinese PV companies

News

SolarBank to build 31MW of community solar in Nova Scotia, Canada

News

EDF Renewables and KOWEPO to develop EWEC’s 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

Trina Solar unveils record i-TOPCon module with maximum power output of 740.6W

News

Nextracker expands US manufacturing plant capacity to 4GW

News

Germany launches 260MW rooftop solar PV tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Utility-scale solar PV plant showing modules up far away
The Enipeas solar project will connect the grid in Greece in 2026. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has secured €315.34 million (US$337.5 million) for a 560MWp solar PV project in Greece. 

Located in Larissa and Fthiotida, the Enipeas solar project will consist of two different sub-areas, including a 400MWp southern cluster and a 160MWp northern cluster with about 970,000 modules installed. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project will connect to the grid in 2026. In the first year of operation, the project will generate 0.90TWh of power. 

Additionally, the project will require a total investment of €395.15 million, which falls under the Green Transition pillar of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF). The financing of the project includes the granting of a long-term loan of €315.34 million, consisting of borrowed funds amounting to €170 million from RRF resources and financing of €145.34 million by Eurobank.

The remaining 20% of the investment, totalling €79.82 million, will be covered by Lightsource bp’s own funds.

Lightsource bp entered the Greek market in 2020 and has since developed a more than 1GW of portfolio of solar and energy storage projects. 

On that note, the European Commission approved a €1 billion Greek state aid measure to support two solar-plus-storage projects earlier this month. 

Consisting of two solar PV projects co-located with storage, the first one is the Faethon Project, comprising two solar plants of 252MW of capacity each and will be integrated with molten-salt thermal storage units, along with an extra-high voltage substation. The other project, the Seli Project, will have 309MW of solar PV capacity and an integrated lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS).

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
finance, greece, lightsource bp, LSSSE, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Array Technologies breaks ground on New Mexico tracker factory

News

CEA: latest AD/CVD case could cause cell supply ‘bottleneck’ for US

News

Hecate Energy makes progress towards 150MW solar project in Virginia

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Nextracker expands US manufacturing plant capacity to 4GW

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024