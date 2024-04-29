SolarBank to build 31MW of community solar in Nova Scotia, Canada

These projects are being built under a community solar programme from the government of Nova Scotia, which is seeking to add up to 100MW of solar capacity to the grid and reduce the region’s dependence on fossil fuels. In order to be eligible for support under this initiative, a project must have a capacity of no more than 10MW.

Both SolarBank and TriMac Engineering are planning to apply for the programme by July 2024 and aim to start construction of the portfolio in 2025.

Through the community solar programme, projects are expected to commence operations in Spring 2026 and would be owned by AI Renewable Fund.

Aside from Canada, SolarBank is also present in the community solar market in the US, where it recently secured a lease agreement on a land in the state of New York to build 30MW of community solar. This project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program.

The NY-Sun initiative aims to support 10GW of distributed solar by 2030, and is the state’s latest initiative into distributed solar, following governor Kathy Hochul’s plans, announced earlier this year, to streamline permitting for community solar projects.