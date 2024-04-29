Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SolarBank to build 31MW of community solar in Nova Scotia, Canada

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

SolarBank to build 31MW of community solar in Nova Scotia, Canada

News

EDF Renewables and KOWEPO to develop EWEC’s 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

Trina Solar unveils record i-TOPCon module with maximum power output of 740.6W

News

Nextracker expands US manufacturing plant capacity to 4GW

News

Germany launches 260MW rooftop solar PV tender

News

Array Technologies breaks ground on New Mexico tracker factory

News

Hecate Energy makes progress towards 150MW solar project in Virginia

News

Boway Alloy to build 2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing plant in the US

News

Scatec signs 10 year PPA for 142MW solar PV project in Brazil

News

NREL publishes research into ‘femtosecond’ laser welding process to improve solar module recycling

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction of the community solar portfolio in Canada is expected to start in 2025. Image: Governor Kathy Hochul via Flickr.

Solar developer SolarBank has partnered with Canadian engineering services and consulting firm TriMac Engineering to develop a 31MW community solar portfolio in the eastern region of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The portfolio comprises four projects, one with a capacity of 10MW in the rural community of Enon and three 7MW projects in Sydney, Halifax and Annapolis.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These projects are being built under a community solar programme from the government of Nova Scotia, which is seeking to add up to 100MW of solar capacity to the grid and reduce the region’s dependence on fossil fuels. In order to be eligible for support under this initiative, a project must have a capacity of no more than 10MW.

Both SolarBank and TriMac Engineering are planning to apply for the programme by July 2024 and aim to start construction of the portfolio in 2025.

Through the community solar programme, projects are expected to commence operations in Spring 2026 and would be owned by AI Renewable Fund.

Aside from Canada, SolarBank is also present in the community solar market in the US, where it recently secured a lease agreement on a land in the state of New York to build 30MW of community solar. This project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program.

The NY-Sun initiative aims to support 10GW of distributed solar by 2030, and is the state’s latest initiative into distributed solar, following governor Kathy Hochul’s plans, announced earlier this year, to streamline permitting for community solar projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
canada, community solar, new york, nova scotia, NY-Sun, SolarBank, trimac engineering

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Array Technologies breaks ground on New Mexico tracker factory

News

CEA: latest AD/CVD case could cause cell supply ‘bottleneck’ for US

News

Hecate Energy makes progress towards 150MW solar project in Virginia

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Sunpower to cut 1,000 jobs, admits misstatements in financial results for 2022

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024