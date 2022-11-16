Subscribe
Carlyle launches European solar development platform

By Will Norman
Companies, Markets & Finance
Europe

A solar farm in the UK. Telis Energy will target the UK, Spanish, French and German renewables markets. Image: BayWa r.e.

Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets.

The company will be headquartered in London and led by CEO Adrien Pinsard. Telis Energy will aim to have a project pipeline of over 10GW by 2030, focused on solar PV in the UK, France, Spain and Germany.

Pinsard said: “We look forward to executing on a robust pipeline and identifying further opportunities as energy security needs accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.”

Earlier this month, Carlyle announced a US$350 million investment in US solar developer Aspen Power, and last year it committed US$374 million to Canadian energy transition platform Amp Energy.

The firm said that it has deployed approximately US$1.2 billion in renewable asset investments since 2018.

Its chief investment officer, Pooja Goyal, said: “The launch of Telis demonstrates Carlyle’s confidence in Europe’s renewables sector and the significant role it will play in our broader infrastructure strategy.

“Leveraging Carlyle’s experience, we believe Telis is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in solar, and other renewables segments, across European markets, benefitting from increased buyer demand for scalable and well-supported development platforms.”

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
