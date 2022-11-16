Carlyle launches European solar development platform

A solar farm in the UK. Telis Energy will target the UK, Spanish, French and German renewables markets. Image: BayWa r.e.

Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets.

The company will be headquartered in London and led by CEO Adrien Pinsard. Telis Energy will aim to have a project pipeline of over 10GW by 2030, focused on solar PV in the UK, France, Spain and Germany.

Pinsard said: “We look forward to executing on a robust pipeline and identifying further opportunities as energy security needs accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.”

Earlier this month, Carlyle announced a US$350 million investment in US solar developer Aspen Power, and last year it committed US$374 million to Canadian energy transition platform Amp Energy.

The firm said that it has deployed approximately US$1.2 billion in renewable asset investments since 2018.

Its chief investment officer, Pooja Goyal, said: “The launch of Telis demonstrates Carlyle’s confidence in Europe’s renewables sector and the significant role it will play in our broader infrastructure strategy.

“Leveraging Carlyle’s experience, we believe Telis is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in solar, and other renewables segments, across European markets, benefitting from increased buyer demand for scalable and well-supported development platforms.”