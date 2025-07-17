Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OX2 submits ‘Sunshine State’ solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

OX2 submits ‘Sunshine State’ solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Pilecom begins work on 106MW solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia

News

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

News

UL Solutions grants ABB industry’s first certification for 2,000V switch-disconnector

News

Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

News

Cero Generation secures US$268 million funding to build 360MW UK solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

News

Australia: 5B and printed solar tech used by Coldplay among winners of New South Wales funding

News

Australia: Four new Capacity Investment Scheme tenders announced for 2025

News

Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar-plus-storage site is located adjacent to the Paluma Range National Park. Image: OX2.

Swedish solar developer OX2 has submitted plans for a 150MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The Sunshine State Solar Farm and battery energy storage system (BESS), which is also Queensland’s nickname, features a 128MW/256MWh 2-hour duration BESS.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It is being proposed near the small coastal town of Rollingstone, approximately 50km north of Townsville in North Queensland. The total project site is 185.92 hectares.

The project site has historically been cleared of vegetation and used as a sugarcane farm; its current use is cattle grazing.

Sunshine State Solar Farm will feature around 235 solar PV modules installed in regular arrays on a single-axis tracking system. It will also feature power conversion units, underground high AC voltage reticulation cabling, and aboveground and underground DC cabling.

The proposal, initially developed by ESCO Pacific, was called the Rollingstone Solar Farm. In 2023, OX2 purchased ESCO Pacific and its pipeline of projects, with the project now referred to as the Sunshine State Solar Farm.

According to planning documents, the Townsville City Council initially approved the solar PV power plant in December 2016, but it has since been amended, and the currency period has been extended several times.

The most recent amendment approved by the Townsville City Council came in December 2024, when OX2 proposed including a co-located BESS as an ancillary component of the project.

Paluma Range National Park is situated west of the project site, just on the other side of a railway line. Parts of this national park are mapped as the Wet Tropics of Queensland World Heritage Area.

Construction of the solar-plus-storage site is scheduled to begin in late 2027 or 2028 and is expected to last around 18 months. Operation is slated to start in early 2030.

Solar in Australia’s EPBC Act

The EPBC Act, administered by the federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities. The approval must be received before a project can be developed. 

If a project is deemed to impact these matters significantly, it becomes a “controlled action” requiring assessment and approval under the EPBC Act. In contrast, if a project does not have a significant impact, it becomes “not a controlled action,” meaning it is clear for development.

Several solar PV power plants have been added to the EPBC Act over the course of the past year.

This includes the Muskerry solar PV power plant, a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria. The site includes plans for a 200MW/800MWh co-located BESS, which is being pursued by Edify Energy.

More recently, the Weasel Solar Farm project, a landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Tasmania, received the green light in just 20 days.

As reported by PV Tech earlier this month, Malaysian engineering and infrastructure giant Gamuda has partnered with the Downie Family and its development partner, Alternate Path, an energy consultancy based in Victoria, to build the Weasel solar-plus-storage site.

In December 2024, the EPBC Act was scrutinised by the Australian trade association, the Clean Energy Investor Group, which revealed that decision-making periods have doubled from 2021 to 2023.

According to the group representing Australian and global renewable energy investors, the average decision-making period for controlled actions requiring comprehensive environmental assessments increased from 62 days in 2021 to 136 days in 2023.

australia, EPBC, EPBC Act, OX2, planning, pv power plants, queensland, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

Image: Pilecom (via LinkedIn).

Pilecom begins work on 106MW solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia

July 17, 2025
Pilecom, a mechanical installer of utility-scale solar projects, has officially started work on European Energy’s 106MW Lancaster solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia.
Image: Aiko Solar

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

July 16, 2025
Supply-demand imbalances and inventory pressures have driven down prices and negatively impacted the operational performance of several listed Chinese PV companies that released their 2025 interim forecasts this week.
Larks Green 70MW/99MWh solar-plus-storage project in the UK from Cero Generation and Enso Energy

Cero Generation secures US$268 million funding to build 360MW UK solar-plus-storage portfolio

July 16, 2025
IPP Cero Generation and developer Enso Energy have reached financial close on a 360MW solar-plus-storage portfolio of projects in the UK.
Image: European Energy.

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

July 16, 2025
Planning uncertainty and policy instability regarding renewables in Queensland have seen it slip in investment attractiveness, with New South Wales now leading Australia.
Image: ARENA (Lab360).

Australia: 5B and printed solar tech used by Coldplay among winners of New South Wales funding

July 16, 2025
The New South Wales government has announced AU$26.2 million in funding for several Australian solar PV and battery initiatives.
Image: DCCEEW.

Australia: Four new Capacity Investment Scheme tenders announced for 2025

July 15, 2025
Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has announced plans to run four new Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tenders by the end of 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

News

US utility-scale solar PV LCOE tightens to US$38-78/MWh in 2025 – Lazard

News

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

News

Australia: Four new Capacity Investment Scheme tenders announced for 2025

News

US Department of Commerce launches Section 232 probe on polysilicon imports

News

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.