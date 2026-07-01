China’s largest PV-CSP hybrid project enters commercial operation

The linear Fresnel technology relies on primary mirror arrays to focus solar irradiance onto secondary compound parabolic concentrators (CPCs). Tubular heat absorbers fitted along the CPC focal lines capture the concentrated solar energy. Molten salt heated to 550°C is then fed to a steam generation system, which yields high-temperature, high-pressure steam to drive turbine generators. This creates an end-to-end zero-carbon energy conversion loop that turns sunlight into heat, then electricity.

Niu Jianle, project director of the CTG Hami 1GW CSP-PV Project, said: “Advanced energy storage acts as a vital energy buffer and is indispensable for building modern power systems. Lithium batteries are designed for short-duration peak shaving, while PV systems only produce power during daylight hours. CSP thermal storage stands apart with its large capacity, long discharge cycles and zero operational emissions.

“Capable of delivering stable power for up to eight hours straight, it serves as a core technology to guarantee non-stop grid reliability. Linear Fresnel technology strikes an optimal balance between cost competitiveness and real-world performance. The successful grid connection of this facility represents a landmark leap, bringing the technology out of laboratory research and into large-scale commercial rollout.”

The project was first connected to the grid on 18 September 2025 and has run smoothly on continuous load ever since, supplying 6.54 million kWh of clean power to the regional grid. Once fully commercialised, the plant is projected to produce more than 145 million kWh of green electricity per year. This will cut around 43,800 tons of standard coal consumption and slash annual CO₂ emissions by roughly 120,000 tons, bringing substantial energy-saving, emission-reduction and ecological gains.

The project replaces Morocco’s 950MW Noor Energy 1 array as the world’s largest hybrid CSP-PV power plant. But it is unlikely to hold the status of the world’s largest CSP/PV hybrid for long; China Energy Engineering Corp recently broke ground on a 1.5GW hybrid project, also in Hami, consisting of 1.3GW of PV and 150MW of CSP.