Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Chrysalis acquires 357MWdc Atlas solar projects from Hanwha in US

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Chrysalis acquires 357MWdc Atlas solar projects from Hanwha in US

News

Oxford PV and Fraunhofer ISE combine technologies in new perovskite-silicon tandem module design

News

Arizona court rules against bill increase for state’s residential solar users

News

‘The fundamentals are proven’: Enervest CEO on building floating solar on a live water utility reservoir

Features, Interviews

Lightsource bp, Contact Energy reach financial close on 171MWdc Glorit solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Australia’s ‘probable’ large-scale renewable energy pipeline surges to 32GW

News

Nextpower expands tracker portfolio with NX Gemini 2P launch

News

DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ROUND-UP: US developers secure funding across Maryland, Delaware and Connecticut

News

Alluvial Power brings 150MW Kansas solar project online

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree secures module orders, Bondada wins EPC contract and Navitas plans cell plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Arizona projects are contracted under 15-year direct power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison. Image: Hanwha Renewables via LinkedIn.

Renewable energy investment platform Chrysalis Renewables has acquired the Atlas V and Atlas VI solar projects in Arizona, US. 

The deal is the first under a partnership between Chrysalis, an arm of global infrastructure manager Morrison, and Hanwha Renewables, an offshoot of the Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, under which Chrysalis acquires projects from Hanwha that meet its investment criteria, while drawing on the latter’s capabilities across development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), module supply, asset management and operations and maintenance (O&M).  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Atlas V and Atlas VI are the first projects to be delivered under the model. The two projects have a combined capacity of 357MWdc and are in the final stages of commissioning.  

Located within the multi-phase Atlas Energy Park in La Paz, Arizona, the projects are expected to support domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains and improve grid reliability while reducing trade and tariff exposure. 

The projects are contracted under 15-year direct wire, or “busbar”, power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Southern California Edison for delivery into California’s CAISO market and are expected to begin commercial operations in the coming months.  

Qcells, also a subsidiary of Hanwha Group, supplied the domestically manufactured modules from its Georgia facility and is serving as EPC contractor. 

Morrison partner, Gordon Hay, said: “The acquisition of the Atlas projects marks an important milestone for Chrysalis, increasing its generation capacity to approximately 700MW while significantly expanding its regional footprint. The transaction also advances Chrysalis’ portfolio diversification strategy by adding a generation profile that complements its existing assets.” 

The partnership between Chrysalis and Hanwha, announced in February 2026, aims to accelerate the deployment of construction-ready and operational renewable energy assets. 

The initial focus is on more than 3.5GW of solar and BESS capacity in North America. The partners also plan to expand the portfolio into additional markets, including Japan, Australia and Italy. 

In April 2026, Hanwha sold the 1.5GW Atlas North solar-plus-storage portfolio to Lydian Energy. The portfolio comprised four late-stage projects in the CAISO market, including more than 1GW of solar PV capacity and 450MW/1,800MWh of BESS. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
acquisition, arizona, Chrysalis Renewables, Hanwha Renewables, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

The Arizona Court of Appeals.

Arizona court rules against bill increase for state’s residential solar users

June 18, 2026
The Arizona Court of Appeals has vacated a decision that Arizona utilities can impose additional charges on residential solar customers.
Image: Wannon Water.
Premium

‘The fundamentals are proven’: Enervest CEO on building floating solar on a live water utility reservoir

June 18, 2026
In this interview with PV Tech Premium, Enervest CEO Ross Warby explains the demands of floating solar on a live water utility reservoir.
Construction at Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

Lightsource bp, Contact Energy reach financial close on 171MWdc Glorit solar PV plant in New Zealand

June 18, 2026
Developer Lightsource bp has reached financial close on the 171MWdc Glorit solar PV power plant, north of Auckland, New Zealand.
The launch is part of a wider expansion of Nextpower’s solar solutions portfolio in Europe. Image: NextPower.

Nextpower expands tracker portfolio with NX Gemini 2P launch

June 17, 2026
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has launched its redesigned NX Gemini two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker.
The US$33 million financing covers Rifle Range Solar in Bridgeville and Delaware Avenue Solar in Harrington, both held within Aligned’s Solar Partners 6 (ASP6) fund. Image: Aligned Climate Capital via LinkedIn.

DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ROUND-UP: US developers secure funding across Maryland, Delaware and Connecticut

June 17, 2026
Distributed solar developers including MCEC, Aligned Climate Capital and Catalyst Power have secured funding across US projects.
A solar PV project in Austria.

Alluvial Power brings 150MW Kansas solar project online

June 17, 2026
Independent power producer (IPP) Alluvial Power has reached commercial operation at its 150MWac project in Ford County, Kansas.
Newsletter

Most Read

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree secures module orders, Bondada wins EPC contract and Navitas plans cell plant

News

Fonterra signs virtual PPA with NZ Clean Energy for 129MW Darfield solar-plus-storage project in New Zealand

News

Nextpower expands tracker portfolio with NX Gemini 2P launch

News

US solar developers are getting creative—and risky—ahead of the safe harbour deadline

Features, Interviews

Lightsource bp, Contact Energy reach financial close on 171MWdc Glorit solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

European inverter manufacturing capacity surpasses 100GW

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Midwest

Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026
Schaumburg, Illinois

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026