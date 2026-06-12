Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Cypress Creek secures US$3.5 billion to fund 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE raises III-V germanium module efficiency to 34.4%

News

TOPCon and BC penetration unlikely to trigger a major industry reshuffle; full-stack integration is more than modular assembly

Features, Interviews

Masdar acquires stake in Repsol’s 705MW operational renewables portfolio in Spain

News

Cypress Creek secures US$3.5 billion to fund 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project

News

Transgrid completes Australia’s ‘largest’ transmission project in New South Wales

News

Juwi to cut 280 jobs and trim management

News

T1 Energy CEO calls for US solar permitting reform in post-tax-credit world

News

‘Crystalline silicon is the future’

Features, Interviews

EU launches €25 billion Mediterranean renewables investment scheme

News

Eskom launches new unit to deliver South Africa’s renewables targets

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.
One of the largest solar-plus-storage projects to be built in the US, the Steel River Energy Center comprises 2.45GW solar PV and 2.9GWh BESS. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

US independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Energy has secured US$3.5 billion in financing to support the development of a 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas.

The financing will support the first two phases of the three-phase Steel River Energy Center project, which comprises 2.45GW of solar PV and 2.9GWh of battery storage, making it one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the US. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2029.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to the IPP, the financing process attracted significant interest from the lending community and was highly competitive, reflecting strong demand for large-scale energy infrastructure projects.

The construction financing for the first two phases comes less than three months after Cypress Creek acquired the solar-plus-storage project from renewables developer Swift Current Energy in March 2026.

The financing was fully underwritten by the initial coordinating lead arrangers, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Santander, and Wells Fargo.

In addition to the construction financing, the IPP closed tax equity financing with an undisclosed tax equity investor, while long-term power offtake for the first two phases of the solar-plus-storage project has been secured through a virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with an investment-grade corporate counterparty.

Kevin Smith, CEO at Cypress Creek Energy, said: “This financing reflects both the scale of the project and the strong support we’re seeing from the capital markets for high-quality energy infrastructure projects backed by experienced sponsors.”

Cypress Creek sells 104MW community solar portfolio to 38 Degrees North

In other news from the IPP, earlier this week, it sold a 104MW community solar portfolio in Illinois to community solar and distributed renewables platform 38 Degrees North (38DN).

The portfolio comprises 16 solar PV projects in an advanced state and expected to begin operations in 2027.

Illinois remains one of the leading US states in community solar and last year alone added 349MW of new community solar capacity, the second most in the country, according to 38 Degrees North.

Jake Carney, co-founder and managing director of 38DN, said: “Our platform is built to develop, acquire, finance, and operate distributed energy projects at scale, and this acquisition reflects this and our capabilities to support continued growth in this segment.”

The companies have worked together since 2018, with 38 Degrees North previously acquiring an 85MW community solar portfolio in New York.

38 degrees north, arkansas, community solar, construction finance, cypress creek, financing, solar-plus-storage, ssfusa, us

Read Next

A T1 Energy manufacturing facility.

T1 Energy CEO calls for US solar permitting reform in post-tax-credit world

June 11, 2026
The ongoing permitting challenge is a key factor slowing down solar manufacturing and deployment in the US, according to T1 Energy’s CEO, Dan Barcelo.
image
Premium

‘Crystalline silicon is the future’

June 11, 2026
T1 Energy's CEO Dan Barcelo explains his optimism about US solar manufacturing and how it can deliver on the power demand growth.
Court filings show GoldenPeaks had less than €1.1 million (US$1.27 million) in available cash against approximately US$952 million in funded debt obligations. Image: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash.

GoldenPeaks Poland files for bankruptcy protection amid liquidity crisis

June 11, 2026
GoldenPeaks Poland Holding has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US after a severe liquidity crunch.
Image: Gamuda.

Gamuda Renewables acquires interest in 450MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

June 10, 2026
Gamuda Renewables has secured an interest in the 450MW Hazelwood North solar-plus-storage project from Latrobe Valley-based developer Manthos Investments.
Hornet Solar project from Vesper Energy in Texas, US

US solar and storage defy political hostility to dominate Q1 power installations

June 10, 2026
New figures from SEIA and Wood Mackenzie reveal that solar and storage accounted for 91% of new additions to the US grid in Q1 2026.
Image: Qcells

Qcells begins solar cell production at 3.3GW vertically integrated US facility

June 10, 2026
Solar manufacturer Qcells has started producing solar cells at its vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia.
Newsletter

Most Read

Juwi to cut 280 jobs and trim management

News

Australia’s Queensland commits AU$3.2 billion to CopperString transmission project

News

‘Crystalline silicon is the future’

Features, Interviews

T1 Energy CEO calls for US solar permitting reform in post-tax-credit world

News

Transgrid completes Australia’s ‘largest’ transmission project in New South Wales

News

Trinasolar tandem module reaches record 907W power output

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026