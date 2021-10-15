Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

European renewables investor Greencoat enters US market, plans US$5bn investment spree

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Americas, Europe

Latest

European renewables investor Greencoat enters US market, plans US$5bn investment spree

News

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

News

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

News

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

News

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

News

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Greencoat Capital is one of Europe’s largest renewables investment management companies, acquiring assets from the likes of Lightsource BP. Image: Lightsource BP.

European renewables investment management firm Greencoat Capital has confirmed its entry to the US renewables market and is plotting to invest up to US$5 billion over the next five years.

Greencoat is amongst Europe’s most prolific renewables investors and manages more than 200 solar, wind and bioenergy generation assets with a combined capacity of more than 3GW.

But the investment management group is now intent on targeting what it described as a “significant opportunity” for growth in the US. Greencoat said it had planned its expansion into the US for some time, however the “record-breaking pace” of renewables buildout in the country underscored an “enormous opportunity” for the company’s investment model to be replicated in the US.

Greencoat plans to operate a buy and hold investment model, investing in wind, solar and energy storage throughout the US to provide investors with predictable, stable incomes.

“It’s a uniquely exciting time to be entering the US markets as the country hits the inflection point of renewables growth,” Laurence Fumagalli, partner at Greencoat, said. “We see enormous opportunity for building a significant portfolio as we have done in the UK and Europe over the past eight years.”

Greencoat has established offices in both New York and Chicago, and a US-facing team has also been recruited, chaired by Ciaran O’Brien, who has been working on the investor’s launch since 2019.

David Boyce has been recruited to lead the US business, with Coen Weddepohl hired to lead on US investor relations and business development. Saad Qais meanwhile will serve as US head of asset management.

Boyce said Greencoat intends to establish itself as one of North America’s foremost renewables investors over the coming years.

“The current momentum behind US renewables makes it the perfect time for Greencoat to expand into the US, with an expected trebling of US renewable generating capacity by 2030 with an investment value of $1 trillion,” he added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
europe, greencoat capital, investment, investment management, us, us solar

Read Next

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

October 13, 2021
Calling for a three-fold increase in renewables investment in the next decade, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest edition of its World Energy Outlook, published today, has been largely welcomed by analysts and industry observers, who are urging world leaders to respond accordingly at the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

October 13, 2021
EDF Renewables has targeted Vietnam’s solar market by investing in rooftop PV installer SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of investment management firm VinaCapital.

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

October 13, 2021
While solar PV and wind deployment will far outstrip additions from other electricity sources over the next decade, clean energy progress is still lagging behind what is needed to put global emissions into sustained decline towards net zero, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

October 13, 2021
Reliance New Energy Solar (RNES) has invested US$29 million in German wafer technology company NexWafe’s Series C financing round as it looks to establish wafer production facilities in India.

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

October 12, 2021
The investment required to upgrade and expand transmission infrastructure across the world will be a key challenge as more renewables come online, consultancy EY has warned.

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

October 11, 2021
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired solar module manufacturer REC Group and a 40% stake in EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021