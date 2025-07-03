Subscribe To Premium
GameChange Solar launches new terrain-following PV tracker, reduces grading costs

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Solar to drive a ‘high-quality’ energy transition in the UK

TotalEnergies expands Caribbean portfolio, breaks ground on PV parks in Spain

Gamuda signs 1.2GW solar, wind and storage partnership in Tasmania, Australia

State-owned Energy Security Corporation launches in New South Wales, Australia

Capital Dynamics secures financing for 160MW Spanish PV portfolio

Senate passes reconciliation bill without solar excise tax

JA Solar, Jinko, Trina and LONGi engage in efficiency race as Aiko accelerates mass production

Quinbrook powers 373MW UK solar PV plant, country’s ‘largest’

Indigenous-led hybrid solar-wind plant in Western Australia submitted to EPBC Act

The device offers slope adaptability of up to 1.7 degrees between posts, helping lower grading costs. Image: GameChange Solar
The device offers slope adaptability of up to 1.7 degrees between posts, helping lower grading costs. Image: GameChange Solar

US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has introduced the Genius Tracker TF, a new terrain-following solar tracker system designed to deliver “the industry’s lowest grading requirement on challenging terrain.” 

The Connecticut-based company states that the device offers slope adaptability of up to 1.7 degrees between posts, helping lower grading costs. It also promotes sustainability by minimising or eliminating the need for grading. 

The company’s chief commercial officer, Derick Botha, said that the device will help customers overcome terrain challenges.

“Terrain challenges can be a big barrier to developing utility-scale solar projects. The tracker solution works to reduce or eliminate grading by working with the contours of the land,” added Botha. 

According to the firm, Genius Tracker TF is designed to follow natural land contours, removing the need for grading or complex joints. The new device cuts civil work, speeds up construction, and limits elevated work zone disruptions. Tested on varied terrains, it ensures safe, high-yield performance with faster, more efficient installations.

GameChange Solar recently announced that it was doubling the capacity of its component manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to 6GW. The facility had been producing components for the company’s Genius Tracker system, intended for utility-scale projects, and the expansion work was expected to be completed by September 2025.  

The firm began constructing the facility in 2024 in partnership with Chinese company Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE). Located in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the plant was designed to produce up to 3GW of tracker components annually, supporting GameChange Solar’s expansion in the region. 

