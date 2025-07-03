GameChange Solar launches new terrain-following PV tracker, reduces grading costs

The company’s chief commercial officer, Derick Botha, said that the device will help customers overcome terrain challenges.

“Terrain challenges can be a big barrier to developing utility-scale solar projects. The tracker solution works to reduce or eliminate grading by working with the contours of the land,” added Botha.

According to the firm, Genius Tracker TF is designed to follow natural land contours, removing the need for grading or complex joints. The new device cuts civil work, speeds up construction, and limits elevated work zone disruptions. Tested on varied terrains, it ensures safe, high-yield performance with faster, more efficient installations.

GameChange Solar recently announced that it was doubling the capacity of its component manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to 6GW. The facility had been producing components for the company’s Genius Tracker system, intended for utility-scale projects, and the expansion work was expected to be completed by September 2025.

The firm began constructing the facility in 2024 in partnership with Chinese company Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE). Located in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the plant was designed to produce up to 3GW of tracker components annually, supporting GameChange Solar’s expansion in the region.