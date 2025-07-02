Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

State-owned Energy Security Corporation launches in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

State-owned Energy Security Corporation launches in New South Wales, Australia

News

Capital Dynamics secures financing for 160MW Spanish PV portfolio

News

Senate passes reconciliation bill without solar excise tax

News

JA Solar, Jinko, Trina and LONGi engage in efficiency race as Aiko accelerates mass production

Features

Quinbrook powers 373MW UK solar PV plant, country’s ‘largest’

News

Indigenous-led hybrid solar-wind plant in Western Australia submitted to EPBC Act

News

Luminous bags AU$4.9 million from Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge for robotics tech

News

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Arevon secures US$600 million to accelerate renewables portfolio growth in US

News

UK government Solar Roadmap targets ‘once-in-a-generation’ local supply chain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The new state-owned entity will invest in large-scale energy storage and renewables in New South Wales. Image: EnergyCo.

A new state-owned green bank, the Energy Security Corporation (ESC), has launched in New South Wales, Australia, with an initial funding allocation of AU$1 billion (US$640 million).

This initiative is designed to accelerate the development of renewable energy infrastructure, with a strong focus on large-scale energy storage and renewable energy projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The ESC operates as a government-backed investor, co-investing alongside private sector partners to address critical gaps in the energy market. By targeting areas that require additional financial support, the ESC seeks to fast-track the state’s energy transition and bolster grid reliability.

Investment Mandate: energy storage and VPPs

As reported by our siter site Energy-Storage.news earlier this year, the ESC will invest in short to long-duration energy storage (LDES) projects as part of its first Investment Mandate.

Specifically, the ESC will accelerate investment in renewable energy assets, including large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), community batteriespumped hydro energy storage (PHES), and virtual power plants (VPPs).

The Investment Mandate will also cover projects that upgrade infrastructure to ensure the smooth operation of the grid and support the uptake of consumer energy resources in households, businesses, and the community, such as VPPs.

Government vision for energy security

The New South Wales Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Penny Sharpe, emphasised the importance of the Energy Security Corporation in securing the state’s energy future.

“The corporation will collaborate with the private sector to plug investment gaps, ensuring we keep the lights on and prices down for New South Wales residents and businesses,” Sharpe stated.

The ESC was established under the Energy Security Corporation Act 2024. According to its official website, the organisation will invest between AU$25 million and AU$150 million per project.

The state’s ESC will result in an overall expansion of private sector renewable energy investment in New South Wales, similar to how the Commonwealth’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has expanded total renewable energy investment across Australia.

To read the full article, please visit our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

australia, Energy Security Corporation, large-scale solar, new south wales, renewables, virtual power plants, VPPs

Read Next

The hybrid power plant will be developed in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: YEC.

Indigenous-led hybrid solar-wind plant in Western Australia submitted to EPBC Act

July 2, 2025
Indigenous-led renewable energy company Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) has submitted plans for a hybrid wind and solar PV renewable energy project to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: Luminous.

Luminous bags AU$4.9 million from Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge for robotics tech

July 2, 2025
Robotics company Luminous has received AU$4.9 million (US$3.2 million) via Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge to support deploying its ‘LUMI’ technology at utility-scale solar PV power plants.
Image: Melanie Jenson (CRDC).

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

July 1, 2025
A five-year research initiative is underway in Australia to test the viability of floating solar systems on irrigation dams.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

June 30, 2025
Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar has secured a 30MW solar module supply agreement to power Australia's first "net zero pipeline”.
Image: Halocell Energy.

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

June 26, 2025
PV solar cell manufacturer Halocell Energy has launched its first perovskite-based product called the Halocell Ambient Modules.
Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

June 25, 2025
JinkoSolar has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the EPBC Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

Upcoming Events

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.