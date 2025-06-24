Subscribe To Premium
GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Balance of System, Projects
Americas

The deal covers eight projects: four in Colombia, three in Chile and one in El Salvador. Image: GameChange Solar.

US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has signed a deal to supply trackers to 715MWp worth of solar PV capacity across South America.

The deal covers eight projects: four in Colombia, three in Chile and one in El Salvador. GameChange Solar did not disclose the developers or owners of the projects or their precise locations.

Seven of the projects will be supplied with the company’s Genius Tracker single-axis product and the eighth will be deployed with a MaxSpan fixed-tilt system.

The company said the projects are spread across “diverse and challenging environments”.

“From the deserts of Chile to the tropical coasts of Colombia,” according to Juan Gonzalez, director of business development for LATAM at GameChange Solar.

Energy market research firm Wood Mackenzie put GameChange Solar third in terms of global tracker market share, behind only fellow US-based Nextracker and China’s Arctech.

Separate research from S&P Global published last year forecast global tracker installations to reach over 750GW between 2024 and 2030.

As solar PV reaches more environments and the tracker sector grows, tracker manufacturers are focusing on durability and adaptability to adverse conditions. As well as improving energy yield by managing solar modules’ position relative to the sun, trackers can stow modules in hail or high wind conditions.

Trackers and racking are also optimised for difficult conditions, like undulating terrain, challenging soil and dry or humid atmospheres. US producer Array Technologies recently acquired APA Solar, a producer of foundations and fixed-tilt racking for solar projects, to improve its offering for adverse conditions.

