Gamuda signs 1.2GW solar, wind and storage partnership in Tasmania, Australia

By George Heynes

Gamuda signs 1.2GW solar, wind and storage partnership in Tasmania, Australia

Features

Quinbrook powers 373MW UK solar PV plant, country’s ‘largest’

Gamuda established itself in Australia in 2019 and expanded into the renewables market in 2024. Image: Gamuda.

Malaysian engineering and infrastructure giant Gamuda has expanded its presence in the Australian renewables sector by partnering with Tasmanian landowners to build a 1.2GW portfolio, which includes solar PV.

This portfolio will include around 600MW of solar PV and wind generation and up to 600MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Through its Australian subsidiary, Gamuda Holdings, the company has partnered with the Downie Family and its development partner Alternate Path, an energy consultancy based in Victoria, to help develop the 250MW Weasel solar-plus-storage site and the 350MW Cellars Hill wind-plus-storage site in Tasmania.

Weasel solar-plus-storage project in Tasmania

The Weasel solar PV power plant is being developed 9km north of Bothwell in the centre of Tasmania, near the River Clyde.

It will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and be located within the T3 Tasmania Midlands proposed Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

The Australian government recently approved the project after it was submitted to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act in April 2025. Notably, the approval process was completed in just 20 days.

The solar PV power plant will feature up to 4,000 single-axis tracking PV modules installed over 270 hectares of land. The layout will allow for the continuation of agricultural practices, primarily sheep grazing, in a site use combination known as ‘agrivoltaics.’

Additionally, the solar-plus-storage site will include a co-located BESS with a capacity of 144MW/576MWh, occupying a 3-hectare area.

Cellars Hill wind-plus-storage project

The 350MW Cellars Hill wind-plus-storage site is an AU$1.5 billion (US$940 million) proposal that was granted ‘Major Project’ status by the Tasmanian government in February 2025.

The wind project includes plans for a 600MW/2,400MWh BESS to be co-located on the project site.

Gamuda has confirmed its support for the development of 600MW of BESS in Tasmania. However, with the combined total of the two projects amounting to 744MW, it remains unclear which projects will see their respective BESS downsized or scrapped.

PV Tech has contacted Gamuda about the new BESS sizes but has not received a response at the time of publishing.

Gamuda’s renewable energy vision for Tasmania

Gamuda will take an equity stake in the portfolio to secure development rights for current and future projects, delivering them under sole-source Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts.

This strategy positions the company with a pipeline of energy construction work through to 2029. The agreement is subject to Foreign Investment Review Board approval.

Subject to further planning and development processes, construction of the Weasel solar PV plant is estimated to commence in 2027, with the Cellars Hill project following in 2028.

Gamuda’s chief strategy and growth officer, Jarred Hardman, stated that the Central Tasmania portfolio aligns perfectly with Gamuda’s energy strategy to become a leading end-to-end developer, builder, and owner of energy assets, thereby accelerating Tasmania’s clean energy future.

“This deal represents our first Australian investment and aligns with our goal to invest and construct high-quality energy projects to diversify and grow our Australian business,” Hardman said.

“This builds upon our ongoing success in the Australian infrastructure market, where we are delivering an AU$4.5 billion pipeline and is supported by our energy experience across a range of projects internationally.”

Tasmania’s renewable energy leadership

Tasmania is already 100% self-sufficient in renewable electricity generation and has been net zero in six out of the last seven years.

Most of the state’s renewable energy supply comes from hydro generation and storage schemes, with Tasmania holding 27% of Australia’s total freshwater dam storage capacity.

Additionally, the state benefits from Tasmanian wind plants, which are powered by the ‘Roaring Forties,’ an area of the globe with consistently strong winds year-round.

Despite this, solar has historically been limited to small-scale projects, contributing just 1% of Tasmania’s electricity.

However, the state government removed a ‘speed limit’ measure last year that had previously prevented state-owned utility Hydro Tasmania from developing large-scale renewable energy projects, such as solar, without a cumbersome Parliamentary process.

Read Next

The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Senate passes reconciliation bill without solar excise tax

July 2, 2025
The US Senate has narrowly passed – with a 51-50 vote and with vice-president JD Vance breaking the tie – the reconciliation bill yesterday (1 July) without the solar and wind excise tax.
Trina Solar 2025 SNEC booth 2
Premium

JA Solar, Jinko, Trina and LONGi engage in efficiency race as Aiko accelerates mass production

July 2, 2025
ANALYSIS: China's leading PV manufacturers are locked in a new round of competition, aiming to outpace each other through record-breaking feats.
Quinbrook powers Cleve Hill, UK's largest operational solar PV plant

Quinbrook powers 373MW UK solar PV plant, country’s ‘largest’

July 2, 2025
Investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has begun commercial operations at a 373MW solar PV plant in the UK.
The hybrid power plant will be developed in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: YEC.

Indigenous-led hybrid solar-wind plant in Western Australia submitted to EPBC Act

July 2, 2025
Indigenous-led renewable energy company Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) has submitted plans for a hybrid wind and solar PV renewable energy project to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: Luminous.

Luminous bags AU$4.9 million from Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge for robotics tech

July 2, 2025
Robotics company Luminous has received AU$4.9 million (US$3.2 million) via Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge to support deploying its ‘LUMI’ technology at utility-scale solar PV power plants.
zelestra

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

July 1, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has secured financing and reached financial close for its 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile.

