FTC Solar to supply solar trackers to 225MW PV Nebraska project

The project in itself will be one of the largest ones built in the state of Nebraska, which has one of the lowest installed solar capacity across the US with only 85MW at the end of the second quarter of 2023, according to data from US trade body Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Moreover, SEIA expects the state to add less than 1GW (911MW) of solar capacity over the next five years.

Sean Hunkler, FTC Solar’s CEO, said: “Our Pioneer 1P tracker with its high energy density, reduced pile count and embedment depth, and fast assembly is garnering a lot of attention in the marketplace. We look forward to seeing it in action on this project.”

Sandhills Energy has a solar PV development pipeline of 800MW projects in various stages of development across several states.