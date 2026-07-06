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Grenergy launches 1.5TWh tender for hybrid solar-storage energy in Chile

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
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Image: Grenergy.
The auction is being managed through the company’s subsidiary GR Power. Image: Grenergy.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has launched a reverse auction in Chile to sell 1.5TWh of annual electricity supply backed by its solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio.

The auction, which is being managed through the company’s subsidiary GR Power, is targeting generators, retailers and large energy consumers seeking long-term renewable electricity supply.

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The offering comprises 960GWh/year of battery-stored energy for nighttime delivery and 540GWh/year of solar PV generation for daytime supply. Energy will be sourced from Grenergy’s solar and storage assets in northern and central Chile, with deliveries scheduled to start between the second and third quarters of 2028.

Participants can bid for the entire volume or in 20GWh contract blocks, with contract durations ranging from six to 15 years. The application process is now open via the Match Energía marketplace. Companies can submit questions until 7 July, while registrations close on 22 July.

The auction marks the third time Grenergy has offered renewable energy through its own competitive procurement process, following its first such auction in Latin America in 2022.

The move builds on the company’s expanding hybrid renewable portfolio in Chile. Grenergy’s Oasis de Atacama platform currently includes 2.5GW of solar PV and 14GWh of energy storage, while its Oasis Central project will add a further 1.4GW of solar capacity and 5.1GWh of energy storage in central Chile.

Recently, the IPP increased its planned investment through to 2028 to €3.7 billion (US$4.2 billion), with a focus on standalone battery energy storage and hybrid solar-plus-storage projects in Europe and Chile. The revised roadmap earmarked €1.5 billion for 2028, with Europe and Chile each accounting for around 45% of total planned investment, while the US represented approximately 5%.

The Madrid-based firm has set a target of 5GW of gross installed solar capacity by 2026, alongside plans to expand its energy storage portfolio to 4.1GWh, driven by hybrid solar-plus-storage developments across Europe and the Americas.

Across its global pipeline and assets at various stages of development, Grenergy reports around 12GW of solar capacity.

chile, grenergy, latin america, reverse auction, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

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