Grenergy breaks ground on 340MW solar, 960MWh BESS project under Chile’s Central Oasis platform 

The five-phase project already has power purchase agreements (PPAs) secured for all stages, including a landmark baseload PPA with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned copper company, marking the country’s first 24/7 renewable energy supply deal.

Grenergy aims to replicate the model used for it’s Oasis de Atacama project in Chile, with a projected capacity of 2GW and 11GWh of storage. According to the firm, the success of its Atacama and Central Oasis platforms in Chile will lead new wave of hybrid projects in other markets, including Spain.

As part of its 2025-2027 strategic plan, Grenergy will replicate its Chilean hybrid model at Spain’s 200 MW Escuderos plant and advance its Greenbox battery platform in Oviedo.

Founded in 2007, Grenergy operates across three core regions, including Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Romania, and the UK), North America (US), and Latin America (Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Colombia). The company’s global portfolio includes more than 12.5GW of solar capacity and 77.9GWh of energy storage across various stages of development.

