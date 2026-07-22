Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Hawaiian Electric launches RFP seeking renewables on three islands

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

India updates solar cell ALMM List-II, adds Avaada Electro

News

Kyrgyzstan eyes 2GW solar cell plant with Singapore’s Sunvera Solar

News

Iberdrola reports US$4.9 billion H1 2026 net profit as solar capacity increases, but renewable generation falls

News

Hawaiian Electric launches RFP seeking renewables on three islands

News

Yanara secures €150 million from Mirova to develop 2GW+ renewable energy portfolio across Australia

News

Naturgy begins construction on 330MW Fraser Coast solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

Frontier Energy appoints Monford as EPC contractor for 132MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia

News

Site adaptation is the non-negotiable standard for utility-scale solar

Features, Guest Blog

Perovskites are moving beyond ‘demonstration era’, says Sofab Inks as it raises US$6 million in seed funding

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Nextpower completes Prevalon acquisition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Selected renewable energy projects in the procurement are expected to enter commercial operations between 2031-2034. Image: Hawaiian Electric via Twitter/X.

Utility Hawaiian Electric Company has launched a request for proposals (RFP) seeking renewables and energy storage across three islands.

Submitted through its Integrated Grid Planning Request for Proposals (IGP RFP), the utility proposes several immediate action steps that are aimed at accelerating the installation of solar PV, wind and energy storage in Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, all while reducing the use of oil for power generation and driving costs down.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Among these proposals is the launch of one of the largest generation resource procurements in the state with a competitive bidding process seeking nearly 1,650GWh of solar PV, wind and other variable renewable energy sources, 465MW of grid-forming sources such as solar-plus-storage and 111MW of firm generating capacity.

Selected projects in the generation resource procurement would enter commercial operations between 2031-34.

According to the utility, the solicitation of new renewable energy will bring the state closer to its goal of using 100% renewable energy for power generation by 2045.

As of June 2026, Hawaii had 2.3GW of solar PV installed, putting the state as the 25th most installed solar capacity in the US, and 1.9GWh of utility-scale storage installed, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). However, if we look at per capita installed solar, the state ranks first in the US for the residential sector.

“Hawai‘i needs to move faster and we think our expedited procurement plan is the best way to drive competition, evaluate all options and more rapidly build a portfolio that meets the requirements of efficiency, reliability and lower carbon emissions and does it at the least cost,” said Scott Seu, CEO of Hawaiian Electric.

Another proposal the utility aims to implement is to accelerate the addition of modern firm generation that can produce electricity 24/7, enabling the earlier retirement of ageing power plants.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
energy storage, grid-forming, hawaii, hawaiian electric, request for proposals, rfp, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Image: Yanara.

Yanara secures €150 million from Mirova to develop 2GW+ renewable energy portfolio across Australia

July 22, 2026
Yanara has secured a €150 million investment from Mirova to develop more than 2GW of multi-tech renewable energy projects across Australia.
Image: Naturgy.

Naturgy begins construction on 330MW Fraser Coast solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

July 22, 2026
Naturgy's Australian generation subsidiary Global Power Generation (GPG) has entered the construction phase of the 330MW Fraser Coast Hybrid Project in Queensland.
Frontier Energy’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project will be developed across multiple stages. Image: Frontier Energy.

Frontier Energy appoints Monford as EPC contractor for 132MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia

July 22, 2026
Frontier Energy has appointed Monford Group EPC contractor for the 132MWdc stage one of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project.
Sofab Inks' leadership team.
Premium

Perovskites are moving beyond ‘demonstration era’, says Sofab Inks as it raises US$6 million in seed funding

July 21, 2026
Sofab Inks has today announced that it has secured US$6 million in to expand its tin-based ETL solution for use in perovskite solar cells.
Avantus' Aratina 1 solar-plus-storage project in California.

Avantus starts commercial operations at Aratina 1 solar-plus-storage project in California

July 21, 2026
Avantus has started commercial operations at its Aratina 1 project in California, which combines 200MW of solar PV and 500MWh of batteries.
European Energy's Lancaster solar project in Australia.

Australia achieves record renewables and storage connections with 9.1GW reaching full output in FY26

July 20, 2026
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) connected 9.1GW of new generation and energy storage to full output in FY26.
Newsletter

Most Read

Nextpower completes Prevalon acquisition

News

Ember: EU hybridisation could unlock 25GW solar PV and wind without new grids

News, Features, Interviews

Yanara secures €150 million from Mirova to develop 2GW+ renewable energy portfolio across Australia

News

Australia to legally require large data centres to become net-generators of renewable energy

News

Top Chinese PV players’ combined deficit tops RMB10 billion in H1 2026

News

US DOC starts AD/CVD probe into Ethiopian solar cell producers, Toyo claims it ‘does not use Chinese wafers’

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye