Hawaiian Electric launches RFP seeking renewables on three islands

Among these proposals is the launch of one of the largest generation resource procurements in the state with a competitive bidding process seeking nearly 1,650GWh of solar PV, wind and other variable renewable energy sources, 465MW of grid-forming sources such as solar-plus-storage and 111MW of firm generating capacity.

Selected projects in the generation resource procurement would enter commercial operations between 2031-34.

According to the utility, the solicitation of new renewable energy will bring the state closer to its goal of using 100% renewable energy for power generation by 2045.

As of June 2026, Hawaii had 2.3GW of solar PV installed, putting the state as the 25th most installed solar capacity in the US, and 1.9GWh of utility-scale storage installed, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). However, if we look at per capita installed solar, the state ranks first in the US for the residential sector.

“Hawai‘i needs to move faster and we think our expedited procurement plan is the best way to drive competition, evaluate all options and more rapidly build a portfolio that meets the requirements of efficiency, reliability and lower carbon emissions and does it at the least cost,” said Scott Seu, CEO of Hawaiian Electric.

Another proposal the utility aims to implement is to accelerate the addition of modern firm generation that can produce electricity 24/7, enabling the earlier retirement of ageing power plants.